Cal Pac Newcomer of Year

Former Griffin center Kassidy Beach has been honored as the 2025 “Cal Pac Newcomer of the Year.” As a college freshman, Beach averaged 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 points in conference games for WestCliff University (9-10) and had several impactful games, scoring 10 points twice and grabbing 9 rebounds twice. In her senior year of high school in 2024 at Los Alamitos (pictured above), Beach was Co-MVP of the Surf League, averaged 12 points and 10.4 rebounds, and helped lead the Griffins to a 24-6 record and the league championship. Photo by Troy Yoshida