Cabali and the Tiki Mug Obsession heads to Seal Beach’s Bay Theatre

Following its sold-out Los Angeles Premiere at the Dances With Films Festival, Cabali and the Tiki Mug Obsession will continue its Southern California run with a special screening event at The Bay Theatre in Seal Beach on Saturday, July 18, featuring the film, a post-screening Q&A, and a live performance by legendary Southern California lounge and exotica band The Martini Kings.

The event offers audiences an opportunity to experience the acclaimed documentary before transitioning into an evening of live music and community celebration inspired by the culture explored in the film.

Schedule

5 p.m.—Cabali and the Tiki Mug Obsession Screening

6:35 p.m.—Film Concludes

6:35–6:55 p.m.—Audience Q&A (20 Minutes)

7:30 p.m.—Live Performance by The Martini Kings

Guests are encouraged to arrive early and visit a special merchandise area located in the theatre lobby featuring film merchandise and other Tiki-inspired items.

Directed by Josh Dragotta, Cabali and the Tiki Mug Obsession explores the history, artistry, and enduring appeal of Tiki culture through the world of collectible Tiki mugs and the passionate community that helped preserve the movement when many believed it had faded into history.

The documentary follows Doug “Fini” Finical, whose decades-long fascination with Tiki mugs ultimately inspired the creation of Cabali, a modern speakeasy-style Tiki bar in Oro Valley, Arizona. Through Finical’s story and the voices of artists, collectors, historians, musicians, and enthusiasts, the film examines how a niche collecting hobby evolved into a thriving international community.

The film features appearances by actress and comedian Kate Flannery (The Office), Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Todd Rundgren, and numerous artists and cultural figures connected to the modern Tiki movement. The addition of The Martini Kings makes the Seal Beach engagement particularly fitting. Long celebrated for their blend of swing, lounge, surf, exotica, and vintage American music, the band has become a staple of Southern California’s Tiki and retro culture communities, helping keep the sounds and spirit of the era alive for contemporary audiences.

Following the enthusiastic response to the film’s sold-out Hollywood premiere, the Seal Beach event offers another opportunity for audiences to experience both the documentary and the vibrant culture that inspired it.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking: here

For more information go to: cabalidoc.com.