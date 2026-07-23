Briefing Room: You’re supposed to have just one rider per bike

Hi Seal Beach!

Over the last several days, while driving around Seal Beach, I have seen several bicycles and e-bikes carrying two people even though the bicycle was designed for only one rider. I cringe every time I see it because I know how quickly one small mistake can turn into a serious injury.

California Vehicle Code section 21204 is clear: a bicycle operator may not carry a passenger unless that passenger is riding on a separate seat attached to the bicycle. Tandem bicycles and properly installed passenger or child seats are permitted.

Sitting on the handlebars, standing on axle pegs, balancing on the frame, or riding on a cargo rack that was not designed as a passenger seat is not.

This is not a technicality. An extra passenger changes the bicycle’s balance, steering, and braking. The passenger often has nothing secure to hold onto, and their feet can become caught in the wheel or chain. A sudden turn, pothole, open car door, or vehicle entering the roadway can cause both riders to fall, potentially into traffic.

The danger is even greater on an e-bike because of the bicycle’s additional weight and speed.

California law also requires every bicycle operator and passenger under 18 to wear a properly fitted and fastened helmet when riding on a street, bikeway, or public bicycle path.

Parents and guardians, this is your responsibility. If your child is riding illegally, carrying passengers on a one-person bicycle, or leaving home without a helmet, that is not simply a poor decision by a child; it also highlights the need for clear adult guidance and supervision. Know who your children are riding with, how they are riding, and whether the bicycle is actually designed to carry a passenger. A helmet should be worn on every ride, and children should never be permitted to “double up” on a one-person bicycle simply because the trip is short or close to home.

Please talk with your children before handing them the keys to an e-bike or allowing them to leave on a bicycle. A few minutes of education and supervision can prevent a serious injury.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at as*****@*********ca.gov today!