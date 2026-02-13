Briefing Room: The invisible guardians of the road — part deux

What happens after the pneumatic tube data is collected?



By SBPD Sgt. Brian Gray

Note: Hi Seal Beach. This week’s article is guest-authored by Seal Beach Police Sergeant Brian Gray.—Capt. Nick Nicholas.

Back in 2023, I wrote a Briefing Room article, “The Invisible Guardians of the Road: Demystifying Pneumatic Road Tubes,” to shed a little light on a piece of everyday technology many residents notice but rarely think twice about. Those familiar black rubber tubes stretched across local streets are pneumatic road tubes—simple but powerful tools we use to collect traffic data that helps keep our roads safer and our city moving efficiently.

In that original article, I walked readers through what these tubes are, how they work, and why they’re used. By measuring vehicle counts, speeds, and traffic flow, pneumatic road tubes provide city planners and the police department with reliable information to guide traffic management decisions.

Since then, I’ve had a few residents ask the natural follow-up: what happens after the data is collected?

From rubber tubes to real-world decisions

Once data is gathered from pneumatic road tubes, it doesn’t just sit on a spreadsheet. Traffic engineers and city staff analyze it to identify trends—such as peak travel times, speeding patterns, or areas where congestion routinely occurs.

This information can lead to:

• Adjustments in traffic signal timing

• Evaluations of speed limits or signage

• Decisions on where enforcement or safety measures may be needed

• Long-term planning for road maintenance or improvements

In short, those brief days when tubes appear on a roadway can influence decisions that affect the community for years.

Why pneumatic tubes still matter

With all the talk of “smart cities” and high-tech traffic systems, it’s fair to wonder why something as simple as an air-filled rubber tube is still used. The answer is reliability and efficiency. Pneumatic road tubes are quick to deploy, cost-effective, and accurate for short-term traffic studies—making them a great fit for a city like Seal Beach.

They also allow us to gather objective data without relying on assumptions or complaints alone. Instead of guessing where problems might be, decisions can be based on real-world numbers.

A quiet partner in

public safety

As I noted in the original article, these tubes are silent sentinels. They don’t issue tickets or stop traffic, but they support public safety by helping us understand how roads are actually used.

Whether it’s identifying speeding trends near schools, monitoring traffic volume during special events, or planning for future growth, pneumatic road tubes remain a valuable—and largely invisible—tool.

So the next time you notice those rubber hoses stretched across a Seal Beach street, remember: they’re not just counting cars. They’re helping shape safer roads, smarter planning, and a smoother ride for everyone.

And if you have questions about what you see happening in your community, keep them coming. The Briefing Room is here to help pull back the curtain on the everyday tools that quietly keep Seal Beach moving. Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!