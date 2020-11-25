Briefing Room: Thanksgiving, traffic safety and SBPD

I hope everyone is doing well and preparing for a safe and socially distant Thanksgiving. During this time of year it is important to slow down, take a few moments to think about what we are thankful for, and reflect on all the challenges that we have overcome during this strenuous year.

I’m thankful to work for such a wonderful community, and to have an avenue in this local paper to share with Seal Beach what your Police Department is doing to keep everyone safe.

This year has been challenging, especially for me as I took over the duties of the PD’s Public Information Officer during a year when it was critically important to get so much information out to the community.

We at the PD are fortunate to have so much support from our City Manager, City Council, and most importantly the community. We could not do it without all of that support.

Okay, so speaking of slowing down, the California Office of Traffic Safety is encouraging motorists to slow down.

As horrible as this pandemic has been, traffic on the roadways is significantly lighter. As a result, Californians are driving faster! For once in our lives, we are not suffering from the normal traffic congestion that we’ve seemingly experienced every day. Naturally, motorists are driving faster which has proven to be extremely dangerous.

During the two months of September and October, the California Highway Patrol issued 4,851 citations for motorists driving over 100 miles per hour. That is an increase of 93% compared to last year! It is estimated that speed accounts for about 31% of all fatal traffic collisions. So what’s the rush? Are we really going to get to our destinations any faster by driving recklessly? The answer is a simple no. Visit https://gosafelyca.org/ for more details.

The Seal Beach PD Traffic Bureau will be out in full force this holiday season. We will be looking for intoxicated drivers, speeders, and other violators. We want to prevent any more heartache this year by keeping our roads safe for you and your families. Remember, if you see a drunk driver, call 9-1-1. For non-emergency issues, call our dispatch at 562-594-7232. Be safe Seal Beach.

If you have any questions that you’d like answered, please email me at askacop@sealbeachca.gov. It is more fun answering your questions!