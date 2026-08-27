Briefing Room: Safety issues do not stop at city borders

Hi Seal Beach,

“Ghost gun” is a term people hear more often now, but many are still not sure what it actually means. In simple terms, a ghost gun is generally a privately made firearm that does not have a valid serial number. That matters because serial numbers help law enforcement trace firearms during criminal investigations. When a gun has no serial number, it becomes much harder to identify where it came from, who purchased it, or how it changed hands.

These firearms are not a different kind of gun in the way people sometimes assume. A ghost gun can be a handgun, rifle, or other firearm. What makes it a “ghost gun” is usually how it was made and the fact that it lacks a valid serial number. In many cases, these firearms have been assembled from parts kits, unfinished frames or receivers, or made using newer technology that allows people to produce gun components outside the traditional manufacturing process.

So why does this matter for Seal Beach residents?

It matters because public safety issues do not stop at city borders. Seal Beach is a safe community, but we are still part of a larger region where firearms, stolen property, narcotics, and wanted persons move from city to city. When officers recover a firearm during an investigation, a traffic stop, a search warrant, or after a crime, being able to trace that firearm can help investigators understand where it came from and whether it is connected to other criminal activity.

That tracing process can matter in many different cases. It may help connect a gun to a theft, a domestic violence incident, a robbery, a gang investigation, or another crime in another jurisdiction. It may also help determine whether the person in possession of the gun is legally allowed to have it. When a firearm has no serial number, that investigative trail becomes much harder to follow.

This is also important because ghost guns can be made outside the normal system that usually includes serial numbers, sales records, and other accountability measures. That does not mean every privately made firearm is automatically connected to crime, but it does mean these weapons present real challenges when they are recovered by police.

For residents, the main takeaway is simple. A ghost gun is not just a political buzzword. It refers to a real issue involving firearms that are harder to trace and easier to manufacture outside the usual safeguards. In a community like Seal Beach, where safety depends on both prevention and good investigations, that matters.

If you come across a suspicious firearm, do not handle it or try to figure out whether it is legal on your own. Call the police and let trained personnel respond.

For more information, visit the California Department of Justice at oag.ca.gov/firearms.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at as*****@*********ca.gov today!