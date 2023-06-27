Briefing Room: RVs, overnight parking, and the Municipal Code

Hi Seal Beach,

This week’s Briefing Room question comes to us courtesy of District 3 City Council Member Lisa Landau. Council Member Landau asked us to write about the rules surrounding RV and oversized vehicle parking.

Here is some information straight out of our Seal Beach Municipal Code. Please see below:

“Definition of oversized vehicle: A vehicle or combination of vehicles that exceeds 20 feet in length or 90 inches in width exclusive of projecting lights or devices as allowed by Vehicle Code Sections 35109 and 35110.

“In Seal Beach, no person shall park or leave standing an oversize vehicle upon any street between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

“No person shall park or leave standing upon any street a non-motorized vehicle that has been detached from its motor vehicle.”

Additionally, Seal Beach Municipal Code section 7.20.085 states:

“No person shall sleep in any automobile, recreational vehicle, house trailer, camper, or other vehicle parked on any public parking lot, public street, public alleyway or passageway between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.”

So, what happens if you want to park an oversized vehicle on the street temporarily? The Chief of Police may issue temporary permits for the overnight parking of an oversize vehicle or non-motorized vehicle upon making the following findings:

• The proposed parking will not constitute a hazard.

• The proposed parking is necessary due to special circumstances.

For purposes of this provision, “special circumstances” includes without limitation.

• The vehicle belongs to a house guest temporarily residing in the city. A permit issued based on this circumstance shall not be valid longer than 14 days.

• The vehicle is newly purchased and a permanent parking place is being arranged. A permit issued based on this circumstance shall not be valid longer than 14 days.

• The vehicle belongs to a new resident and a permanent parking place is being arranged.

A permit issued based on this circumstance shall not be valid longer than 14 days.

• The vehicle is used on a daily basis for work and on-premises parking are not reasonably possible.

A permit issued based on this circumstance shall not be valid longer than 6 months.

• The proposed parking is necessary for loading or unloading. A permit issued based on this circumstance shall not be valid longer than one day.

These temporary permits are not designed to be a long-term solution. For instance, you might have a motorhome stored somewhere and are leaving for a long weekend.

With a permit, you may park your motor home on the street overnight to load up and then leave early the next morning.

In order to get a temporary oversized vehicle permit, please stop by the SBPD Main Station lobby during business hours and request an oversized vehicle permit book.

The oversized vehicle permit booklet allows a citizen to request six, one-time use permits.

Permits are valid for 24 hours and cannot be used consecutively. Please read all the rules and regulations found within the permit application. The permits are completely free. For more information, please visit: https://sealbeachpd.com/forms-applications/

Council Member Landau, for your question.

Keep your questions coming Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.govtoday!