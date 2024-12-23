Briefing Room: Reflecting on 2024

Hi Seal Beach,

It’s hard to believe, but this is the last Briefing Room article of 2024! As is our tradition, this year-end installment offers a recap of some of the topics and information we’ve covered over the past year. Although this is by no means a complete list, here are just a few of the issues we’ve written about:

• New laws that went into effect in 2024

• How police agencies deal with passively resisting protestors

• The dangers of feeding wildlife

• The hiring of new Police Department personnel

• A presentation by Captain Nicholas on surviving gun violence and how to keep yourself safe

• California Vehicle Codes pertaining to right turns

• RUN, HIDE, FIGHT (responding to active shooter incidents)

• The new California statewide “Daylighting” law prohibiting parking with 20 feet of any crosswalk

• SBPD response to barking dog calls

• Physical arrest vs. cite-and-release on citation procedures

• Overview of the Emergency Services Coordinator Sergeant position

• Protecting your homes from residential burglaries

• First Responder Wellness Week

• Run Seal Beach traffic control and event preparation

• Overview of the Property & Evidence position

• National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

• Police academy and ongoing police officer training

• Bicycle theft prevention tips

• Annual Public Safety Award recipients

• How to handle baby ducks in your backyard

• Loud and modified exhaust laws

• How to safely sell items online and in person

• Why dog licensing is important

• Seal Beach Municipal Codes involving fishing and the use of the pier

• Fireworks regulations

• Kids summer safety tips

• Bicycle riding on sidewalks

• Living with wild opossums

• How to yield to emergency vehicles

• Porch safety tips

• How to surrender a firearm to the police

• Dog off-leash violations

• In-house animal control program stats

• Windshield and window tinting

• Covered license plates

• Seal Beach Police Department command structure and organization

• Election signs and prohibitions

• Animal impounds

• Bicyclists failing to stop at stop signs

• Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES)

• SBPD’s enforcement posture for bicycle violations (education is key)

• Lost and found property

• Police mutual aid agreements

• Proposition 36 law changes

• Records & Support Personnel Appreciation Week

• Gratitude toward the Seal Beach community

• Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design principles

• SBPD Explorer Program

• Gift card and return fraud

• And much, much more!

Writing this column each week is a privilege, but it’s also a team effort that requires a lot of dedication. Some weeks are easier than others, and it’s always more rewarding when we hear directly from you. Your questions, comments, and ideas fuel the connection between the department and our community—so don’t be shy about reaching out!

The notes of appreciation we’ve received this year have meant so much to us. It’s especially gratifying when we hear kind words from Mr. Charles M. Kelly and the team at The Sun. Knowing this column is valued not just by our readers but also by the local paper is an honor we don’t take lightly.

As we wrap up the year, I’m looking ahead with excitement to what’s next in 2025. Seal Beach, your voices are what make this city shine, so please keep those questions and emails coming. Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov.

From all of us at the Seal Beach Police Department, we wish you a safe and joyful New Year!