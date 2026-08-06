Briefing Room: Reasonable ‘suspicion’ is a lower standard than ‘probable cause’

Hi Seal Beach,

People sometimes ask why an officer can stop someone who looks “suspicious,” but cannot always arrest them on the spot. The answer usually comes down to the difference between reasonable suspicion and probable cause.

Reasonable suspicion is the lower legal standard. It means an officer can point to specific facts that suggest something may be wrong and that a brief detention is justified to sort it out. Probable cause is a higher standard. It means the facts have developed enough to create a fair probability that a crime occurred and that the person involved committed it. In simple terms, reasonable suspicion can justify a stop. Probable cause is what is generally needed for an arrest.

A real-world example helps. Imagine an officer sees someone suddenly run out of a convenience store, look over their shoulder, jump into a car, and speed away. Most people would agree that looks suspicious. It does not automatically mean the person committed a crime, but it absolutely raises questions. Did they just steal something? Was there a fight inside? Was someone threatened? Are they fleeing a robbery? Or is there some innocent explanation, like a medical emergency, panic, or someone who is simply driving recklessly?

At that moment, the officer may not have probable cause to arrest the driver for robbery or theft, because the officer does not yet know whether a crime inside the store actually happened. But the officer may very well have reasonable suspicion to stop the car and investigate. And if the driver sped away so quickly that they violated the Vehicle Code, that traffic violation by itself can also provide a lawful basis for the stop.

That is where the distinction matters. Reasonable suspicion is about what might be happening based on specific, observable facts. It is more than a hunch, but it is not proof. It allows an officer to pause the situation, ask questions, check on the welfare of others, and find out whether criminal activity is actually involved. The law does not require officers to ignore behavior that reasonably appears connected to possible crime just because they do not yet know the full story.

Probable cause comes later, if the facts develop. Maybe the store clerk runs outside yelling that the driver just stole merchandise. Maybe a witness says the person threatened the cashier. Maybe the officer sees stolen property in plain view. Maybe store employees confirm what happened. At that point, the situation may rise from reasonable suspicion to probable cause. The officer is no longer acting on something that merely looks suspicious. The officer now has enough facts to reasonably believe a crime occurred.

That is an important protection for everyone. If officers needed probable cause before making any stop at all, they would often be unable to investigate dangerous or fast-moving situations until it was too late. On the other hand, if reasonable suspicion were enough to arrest someone, that would give government far too much power based on incomplete information. The law tries to strike a balance. It allows officers to investigate based on specific facts, while requiring a stronger factual foundation before taking the much more serious step of making an arrest.

So when something “looks suspicious,” that does not automatically mean someone is guilty. It does mean an officer may have a duty to look into it. In the convenience store example, running to a car and speeding away may be enough to justify a stop and a closer look. But whether it becomes an arrest depends on what the officer learns next.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at as*****@*********ca.gov today!