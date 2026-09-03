Briefing Room: POST Commission sets the standards for officers

Hi Seal Beach,

Long before a police officer answers a call, writes a report, makes an arrest, or puts on a badge for the first time, there is an entire system working behind the scenes to answer one basic question:

Is this person qualified to be a peace officer in California?

That system starts well before the academy. It includes minimum hiring standards, background investigations, psychological screening, medical screening, academy training, field training, and continuing education throughout an officer’s career. One of the most important organizations in that process is POST.

POST stands for the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training. It is not a police department, and it does not run day-to-day police operations. Instead, POST helps set the statewide professional standards for California peace officers.

That is a big job. California has hundreds of law enforcement agencies, from large metropolitan departments to small city agencies. Each community is different, but the baseline expectations for becoming and remaining a peace officer should not depend on geography. POST helps create that statewide framework.

POST certifies police academies, approves many law enforcement training courses, and establishes minimum standards for selection and training. That means before someone can become a police officer, there are requirements they must meet that go far beyond simply applying for the job.

And the training does not stop once someone graduates from the academy.

That is one of the biggest misconceptions about policing. The academy is the beginning, not the finish line. Officers continue training throughout their careers on law updates, de-escalation, crisis response, use of force, driving, firearms, ethics, leadership, supervision, investigation, and many other topics. Laws change. Court decisions change. Technology changes. Community expectations change. Good policing requires continued learning.

POST also issues professional certificates that recognize an officer’s training, education, experience, and career development. These certificates reflect the idea that policing is a profession, and professions require standards.

In recent years, POST has also taken on a larger role in accountability. California now gives POST authority over peace officer certification, including the ability to suspend or revoke certification in cases involving serious misconduct. In other words, POST is connected not only to how officers are trained, but also to whether they remain eligible to serve.

At the Seal Beach Police Department, professionalism is not just about what the public sees on a call for service. It is also about preparation, judgment, restraint, communication, legal knowledge, and accountability. POST is one of the systems that helps support those expectations behind the scenes.

Policing is a difficult job, and it should be. The authority given to peace officers is significant, and the standards should be significant too. POST helps make sure California peace officers are selected carefully, trained seriously, and expected to keep developing throughout their careers.

For more information, visit the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training at post.ca.gov.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at as*****@*********ca.gov today!