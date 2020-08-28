Briefing Room: police remind public that being homeless is not illegal

Hi Sun Readers! This week we received a special request to talk about issues surrounding homelessness. We received information that someone posted on Nextdoor.com about a homeless individual or individuals near the Mary Wilson Library on Electric Avenue [If you didn’t read our article from a couple weeks ago about Nextdoor.com, please read the article, which may be found at: https://www.sunnews.org/briefing-room-please-stop-with-the-social-media-rumors/]. Every once in a while we’ll hear that if the Police Department doesn’t do something, we will be “overrun” with people experiencing homelessness.

I know we’ve discussed this in the past; however, here is a good reminder that homelessness is not a crime. Resting in a park is not a crime. Using the library is not a crime. While there are some quality of life issues that are associated with homelessness (urinating in public, littering, sleeping in vehicles), we all need to remember that being homeless is not illegal.

The Seal Beach Police Department does a lot of work with the homeless community to address these quality of life issues. We have three Homeless Liaison Officers who are specially trained to help facilitate homeless outreach. Once a week we have a specially trained clinician who works for the Orange County Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) ride with our officers to conduct outreach. This clinician helps us with mental health related calls, conducts risk assessments, initiates involuntary hospitalizations, and most importantly, provides resources and education to those in need.

Our Homeless Liaison Officers have great working relationships with other officers assigned to similar details throughout both Long Beach and Orange County. We’ve organized big outreach days with Long Beach Police officers, social workers, mental health professionals, Veterans Affairs staff, and others who can help end homelessness, not just in Seal Beach but in the entire region.

So please remember that when you see a homeless person resting on the steps or grass near the library, it doesn’t necessarily mean they are breaking the law. If you do see a law being broken (non-emergency), please call us at 562-594-7232. Whenever our officers respond, our goal is to provide outreach and services to the homeless within our community.

If you are experiencing homelessness or food insecurity, visit https://www.ocgov.com/services/homeless and https://www.211oc.org/ for assistance. You can always call us and we’ll be happy to help connect you with services.

Please keep your questions coming! Email your questions to askacop@sealbeachca.gov. Thanks!