Briefing room: never hesitate to call the Seal Beach Police Department

This week we’re back with another important message. Frequently we respond to take reports of crimes after they have already been committed. When our officers arrive on scene, they will normally check with neighbors to see if anyone had heard or seen anything.

Sometimes, we hear statements like “I saw a suspicious car but didn’t want to bother the police” or “I heard glass breaking but didn’t think to call it in.” You can’t imagine how incredibly frustrating this is for us. If we have the ability to either stop a crime from occurring, or catch a suspect in the commission of a crime, we much rather do that than wait for someone to be victimized.

You may have heard the slogan, but do you know who to call if you witness terrorism-related suspicious activity? Year-round, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) “If You See Something, Say Something®” campaign (https://www.dhs.gov/see-something-say-something) works to empower and educate the public on the importance of recognizing the signs of terrorism-related suspicious activity and how to report it to law enforcement.

For things more local to Seal Beach, please do not ever hesitate to contact our non-emergency number (562) 594-7232 or, for life-or-death emergencies, dial 9-1-1.

We all play a role in protecting our neighbors, family, coworkers, friends, and other members of our communities. Learn where to report suspicious activity for wherever you work, live, or spend time, and spread the word.

For more information, please visit: https://sealbeachpd.com/information/.

Keep your questions coming Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!

