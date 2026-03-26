Briefing Room: Modern romance scams get more sophisticated

Hi Seal Beach!

Romance scams are not new, but the modern versions are more sophisticated than most people realize. One of the fastest-growing types is often called “pig butchering,” where a scammer builds trust over time and then drains a person financially. It is calculated, and it can happen to anyone.

These scams often start in ordinary ways: a dating app match, a social media message, or a wrong-number text that turns into a conversation. The scammer becomes consistent, flattering, and attentive. They create a sense of exclusivity and emotional momentum. Then the money shows up.

In classic romance scams, it is usually a “crisis” that needs help: travel problems, medical issues, customs fees, or a sudden emergency. In pig butchering scams, it is often an “investment.” The scammer claims they have a safe platform or a method, frequently tied to cryptocurrency or gift cards. They may show fake gains, coach the victim step-by-step, and even allow a small withdrawal to build trust. Then the deposits increase, and when the victim tries to cash out, new “fees” or “taxes” appear to unlock the account. That is the trap.

Here are common red flags. They move fast emotionally. They always have a reason they cannot meet. They push secrecy or isolation. They create urgency. They move you off the app quickly. And eventually, they want money, access, or an “investment” you cannot verify.

If you suspect a scam, act fast. Stop sending money. Cut contact. Save everything: messages, usernames, phone numbers, receipts, wallet addresses, and screenshots. If you sent money through a bank, wire service, or crypto exchange, contact them immediately. Report the account on the platform where it started.

Most importantly, do not be embarrassed. Scammers count on shame to keep people quiet. These scams work because they are designed to manipulate trust.

If someone you have never met in real life is asking for money, pushing crypto, or insisting you keep it private, pause and get a second opinion.

If you want to report a scam, or you’re just not sure if something is legitimate, contact the Seal Beach Police Department non-emergency line at (562) 594-7232.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!