Briefing Room: Knives in public can be concerning without being illegal

Hi Seal Beach,

Every so often, we receive calls about someone carrying a knife in public. Sometimes it is a pocketknife. Sometimes it is a fixed-blade knife. Occasionally, it may even be something larger, like a machete.

Understandably, that can make people nervous.

Here is the basic idea:

• A folding pocketknife carried in a pocket is generally legal, as long as it is folded and not a prohibited type of knife.

• A concealed fixed-blade knife, dirk, or dagger is generally illegal because it can be immediately used as a stabbing weapon.

• A fixed-blade knife carried openly is generally not illegal because it is not concealed. That is why someone openly carrying a large knife, or even a machete, is not automatically committing a crime. The law treats concealment very differently than open carry.

That does not mean it is a good idea. It also does not mean officers will ignore it.

Behavior matters. Someone calmly walking with a machete is different from someone waving it around, threatening people, acting aggressively, or carrying it into a restricted location. In those situations, the legal analysis changes quickly.

We know this can be frustrating. Something can be concerning without being automatically illegal. Officers still need legal grounds to take enforcement action.

So please call us if something feels unsafe or out of place. You are not expected to know every detail of California knife law. Let officers evaluate the situation.

For non-emergency concerns, call the Seal Beach Police Department at (562) 594-7232. For a life-or-death emergency, call 911.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at as*****@*********ca.gov today!