Briefing Room: Keeping the Seal Beach community safe and environment clean

Hi Seal Beach,

This week, we want to discuss a small step you can take to keep the community safe and environment clean.

Improperly disposing of unused or expired medications is not only hazardous to your household but also poses significant risks to the broader community. Medications left in medicine cabinets or discarded improperly can lead to accidental poisoning, especially among children and pets, who may unknowingly ingest harmful substances. These medications can also become a source of misuse, particularly among teens and young adults, fueling the ongoing epidemic of prescription drug abuse. Additionally, when medications are flushed down toilets or thrown in the trash, they can contaminate soil and water supplies, harming wildlife and ecosystems.

Although we partner with the DEA to host drug take-back events twice a year, we know that unused medications are still collecting dust or being discarded improperly. This is why the Seal Beach Police Department has partnered with the Orange County Healthcare Agency to provide free DETERRA pouches. These pouches make it easy to deactivate and dispose of medications right at home. Just add water, seal the pouch, and toss it in the trash. It’s a small step that makes a big difference.

You can pick up your free DETERRA pouch at the Seal Beach Police Department (911 Seal Beach Boulevard) or the Substation at the base of the Seal Beach Pier. Let’s work together to keep our community safe and healthy.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!