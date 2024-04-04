Briefing Room: How the city plans for the annual Run Seal Beach

Hi Seal Beach,

Recently, a concerned citizen contacted one of our City Council Members to express frustration that he could not get out of the Old Town area during the annual Run Seal Beach event a couple of weeks ago. We were able to address his concerns, and what follows is a comprehensive overview of the extensive preparations and considerations undertaken by the city of Seal Beach, the Seal Beach Police Department, and the Run Seal Beach organizers for this significant community event.

The annual Run Seal Beach is a cherished tradition in our community, bringing together thousands of participants and spectators while promoting health, community spirit, and charitable causes. The event, now in its 50th year, has become an integral part of our city’s cultural landscape. This year, the event course was reconfigured to include the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Base, a change that enabled the organizers to avoid closing Pacific Coast Highway. This adjustment significantly improved the dynamics of the event, particularly concerning participant safety and community impact.

More importantly, the event serves as a significant fundraising mechanism for local non-profits and community projects. Over the years, Run Seal Beach has donated over $2 million dollars to support various charitable causes, youth sports programs, and community services. These contributions have had a profound and lasting impact on the vitality and well-being of Seal Beach and its residents.

Recognizing the importance of this event and its potential impact on the community, planning commenced in September of 2023 and continued through January 2024, with various meetings and phone calls between city staff and the race staff. The primary objectives of our planning sessions were to ensure effective communication of event details to residents, maintain a safe environment for participants and spectators, and minimize disruptions to the daily lives of our community members. These meetings were collaborative efforts involving city officials, law enforcement, event organizers, and various stakeholders.

To address the potential impact on traffic and resident accessibility, extensive measures were implemented. A significant effort was made to communicate road closure information well in advance of the event. The contracted traffic control company, JCL, was tasked with posting “No Parking” signs throughout the course by March 12, ensuring ample notice for residents and visitors. Furthermore, we took the innovative step of integrating road closure information into major GPS navigation platforms, including Google Maps, Apple Maps, and Waze. This proactive approach aimed to reroute traffic effectively and prevent drivers from inadvertently entering the racecourse. Aware of the importance of timely and widespread communication, we utilized multiple channels to disseminate information about the event. A detailed press release was issued to an extensive media contact list of 68 recipients on March 11, followed by postings on the City’s social media platforms and official websites.

This multi-faceted approach ensured that the information reached a broad audience, providing residents with necessary details about road closures, event timing, and other pertinent information. In addition to digital communications, we engaged directly with the community. We presented detailed information about the event at the Chamber of Commerce breakfast on March 14, highlighting the changes to the course, the expected increase in participants, and the extended road closures. This presentation provided an opportunity for direct engagement with local business owners and community leaders, further ensuring that the community was well-informed about the event’s logistics.

Despite these extensive preparations, we understand that some residents experienced significant inconvenience on the day of the event. It is important to note that our planning included specific contingencies for emergency situations and resident access needs. Orange County Fire Authority had pre-arranged staffing to address any medical emergencies within the closed area and were staffed to meet the demands of any medical emergencies outside the closed area. Our officers were on hand to assist residents in navigating the closures, facilitating ingress and egress as needed. As seen in past years we have assisted residents out for various reasons. That being said, we understand people need to get out of the race area and are willing to work with them, but the safety of the runners is paramount. In 2024 roadways were opened faster than any past years, based on the coordination between race staff and officers in tracking the runners. This allowed many people access out of the race zone by 9:15 a.m., in the area of Seal Beach Boulevard and Electric Avenue. For the 2024 event, we also made concerted efforts to provide detailed information on alternative parking solutions and approximate times for road re-openings.

All this information was readily available on the Run Seal Beach website and through various communication channels, including local media and direct mailings to affected households. As we reflect on this year’s event and plan for the future, we will take into account the feedback from our residents and seek ways to enhance our communication strategies and logistical arrangements. Our goal is always to balance the success and enjoyment of community events with the needs and concerns of our residents.

While we acknowledge the temporary inconveniences that the event may cause to some of our residents, it’s crucial to weigh these against the substantial benefits that the event brings to our community. The funds raised through this event go directly back into supporting our local schools, youth programs, community improvement projects, and non-profit organizations. These contributions help to foster a vibrant, supportive, and engaged community, enhancing the quality of life for all residents. For future planning, Run Seal Beach 2025, will be on April 5 (https://runsealbeach.com/).

The safety, convenience, and well-being of our community are our highest priorities. We are dedicated to continuous improvement and open dialogue with our community members.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today.