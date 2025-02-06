Briefing Room: Frequently asked questions about the homeless

Last week, our two Quality of Life Officers, Kendra Owen and David Rael-Brook, provided a presentation to the City Council on the SBPD’s response to homelessness. (See “SBPD on the homeless,” page 1.) Following their presentation, we compiled a list of the most frequently asked questions on this topic.

Background

Addressing homelessness is a complex societal issue that extends beyond any single community or jurisdiction. At the Seal Beach Police Department, we strive to uphold the highest level of service by leveraging industry-standard best practices and collaborating with government agencies, non-profits, and other stakeholders. Our approach prioritizes compassion and focuses on the well-being of individuals while ensuring public safety.

We acknowledge that every situation and incident is unique, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution to quality-of-life concerns. Homelessness is not a crime, and we remain steadfast in treating individuals experiencing homelessness with dignity and respect. While our commitment to serving the community is unwavering, we operate within the constraints of limited resources. These include access to regional shelters, mental health services, substance abuse programs, and affordable housing options, many of which are outside the immediate control of the city of Seal Beach. We work diligently to connect individuals with these resources, often partnering with organizations such as the Orange County Health Care Agency, local non-profits, and nearby cities to ensure those in need receive the best possible support.

By balancing outreach, resource connections, and enforcement only as a last resort, we continue to do the best we can with the tools and resources available, striving to foster a safe and inclusive community where everyone has access to the help they need.

FAQ

• What is the SBPD’s approach to addressing homelessness?

—The SBPD takes a compassionate approach to homelessness, focusing on both public safety and the well-being of individuals experiencing homelessness. Officers offer assistance by connecting individuals with resources like shelters, food programs, and mental health services, using enforcement as a last resort when all other options have been exhausted.

• How does the SBPD define homelessness?

—Homelessness is defined as the condition of lacking a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence. This includes individuals living on the streets, in vehicles, shelters, or other temporary accommodations. It can be temporary, episodic, or chronic.

• Does the SBPD criminalize homelessness?

—No, the SBPD does not criminalize homelessness. Officers prioritize outreach and connecting homeless individuals with services. Enforcement actions are taken only when individuals violate laws such as trespassing or vandalism and have refused assistance.

• What services does SBPD provide to homeless individuals?

—SBPD provides:

* Resource Referrals: Information on shelters, food programs, healthcare, and mental health services.

* Shelter and Housing Assistance: Referrals to local shelters and housing programs.

* Crisis Intervention: Support for mental health or substance abuse crises.

* Transportation: Assistance with transportation to shelters or services in some cases.

• How does SBPD handle reports of homeless encampments?

—When an encampment is reported, SBPD prioritizes outreach by offering services and resources. If an encampment poses a health or safety risk, officers coordinate with other city departments to clear the area after providing notice and assistance to the individuals involved.

• What role do social services play in SBPD’s homelessness outreach?

—SBPD partners with agencies such as the Orange County Health Care Agency and local nonprofits to connect homeless individuals with services such as shelter, food, and mental health care. Social services are critical in addressing the underlying causes of homelessness and providing long-term solutions.

• How are mental health crises among homeless individuals handled by SBPD?

—SBPD officers are trained in crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques. Officers work with mental health professionals to provide appropriate care, which may include emergency psychiatric services when necessary, while prioritizing support over incarceration.

• What happens if a homeless individual refuses help from SBPD?

—If an individual refuses help, SBPD respects their decision, as long as they are not violating laws or endangering themselves or others. Officers continue to offer resources during future encounters, understanding that multiple interactions may be needed before an individual accepts assistance.

• How can residents report concerns about homelessness?

—Residents can report concerns by calling SBPD’s non-emergency line at (562) 594-7232. Officers will assess the situation and provide assistance. For life-or-death emergencies, dial 9-1-1.

• How does SBPD address criminal activity involving homeless individuals?

—SBPD responds to criminal activity regardless of an individual’s housing status. Officers aim to resolve non-violent or low-level offenses through outreach, offering services or diversion programs whenever possible. Enforcement actions, such as arrests or citations, are reserved for more serious or repeated offenses.

• How does SBPD address homelessness on public property, such as parks and beaches?

—SBPD ensures that public spaces remain safe and accessible for everyone. Officers offer resources and services to homeless individuals in public spaces and will only take enforcement action if necessary, prioritizing outreach efforts first.

• What challenges does SBPD face in dealing with homelessness?

—Challenges include:

* Limited Shelter Availability: Access to local shelters is limited.

* Mental Health and Substance Abuse: Complex issues that require specialized interventions.

* Balancing Community Safety: Addressing the concerns of the community while protecting the rights of homeless individuals.

* SBPD collaborates with local agencies to address these challenges comprehensively.

• What steps does SBPD take to prevent homelessness in Seal Beach?

—SBPD works with local organizations that provide financial assistance, employment services, and housing support to at-risk individuals. Officers raise awareness about resources available to prevent individuals from becoming homeless.

• How is SBPD’s homelessness response aligned with regional and state efforts?

—SBPD participates in broader regional and state efforts to address homelessness. The department partners with law enforcement, social services, and public health agencies to develop long-term solutions, sharing resources and best practices.

• What is SBPD’s long-term strategy for addressing homelessness?

—The long-term strategy includes:

* Building Partnerships: Working with nonprofits, government agencies, and community groups.

* Officer Training: Continuous training in crisis intervention and resource navigation.

* Outreach Programs: Expanding efforts to ensure homeless individuals are consistently offered services and resources.

• Does SBPD assist homeless veterans?

—Yes, SBPD works with veterans’ services to assist homeless veterans. Officers connect veterans with local Veterans Affairs (VA) offices, shelters, and programs offering employment assistance and mental health care.

• How does SBPD ensure the community is informed about homelessness initiatives?

—SBPD regularly updates the community on its homelessness response through meetings, social media, and the department’s website. Residents are encouraged to engage in discussions and learn about available services for homeless individuals.

• What role does law enforcement play in solving homelessness in the long term?

—While law enforcement alone cannot solve homelessness, SBPD plays a key role by ensuring public safety, connecting individuals to services, and advocating for community partnerships. The department works with housing providers, healthcare agencies, and social services to provide coordinated responses.

• How does SBPD respond to repeat homelessness-related calls from the same location?

—In cases of repeated calls from the same location, SBPD builds trust with the homeless individuals involved, connecting them to resources and services. Officers coordinate with outreach teams and health services to provide targeted interventions.

• How can residents and businesses support SBPD’s efforts to address homelessness?

—Residents and businesses can support SBPD by:

* Donating to local shelters and nonprofits.

* Volunteering time at shelters and outreach programs.

* Reporting concerns respectfully to ensure timely assistance.

* Creating a supportive community environment is crucial to addressing homelessness in the long term.

• What resources are available in Seal Beach for homeless individuals seeking shelter?

—Seal Beach does not operate a homeless shelter, but SBPD works with nearby cities and organizations offering shelter services. SBPD can assist individuals with:

* Emergency Shelters in nearby cities.

* Motel Vouchers for temporary housing in certain cases.

• How does SBPD address the root causes of homelessness?

—SBPD works with social services to address the root causes of homelessness, such as poverty, mental illness, and addiction. The department collaborates on initiatives providing employment assistance, mental health treatment, and housing support.

• How does SBPD measure the success of its homelessness outreach efforts?

—SBPD measures success by tracking homelessness-related calls for service and improvements in the overall quality of life for both homeless individuals and the broader community.

• Can homeless individuals receive legal assistance through SBPD programs?

—SBPD refers homeless individuals to social and non-profit organizations specializing in housing, disability benefits, and other matters. This ensures they receive the support needed to navigate the legal system.

• How does SBPD handle homelessness in parks and beaches?

—SBPD ensures public spaces like parks and beaches remain accessible and safe for everyone. Officers regularly monitor these areas, offering outreach to homeless individuals, and enforcing local ordinances when necessary.

• What does the SBPD do about homeless individuals sleeping in a park?

—SBPD treats homeless individuals sleeping in a park largely no differently than someone sunbathing. Since parks are public property, individuals are allowed to be there as long as they are not violating any laws or park regulations. However, if a situation arises that poses a safety or health risk, officers may intervene to address those specific concerns.

• What are the city’s laws regarding camping?

—Seal Beach Municipal Code § 7.20.020 outlines the rules regarding camping and storage on city property:

* Camping is defined as pitching or occupying camp facilities, or using camp paraphernalia.

* Camp Facilities include temporary shelters such as tents, huts, and lean-tos.

* Camp Paraphernalia refers to items such as tarpaulins, cots, beds, sleeping bags, hammocks, or non-city provided cooking facilities and similar equipment.

* Storing means putting aside, accumulating for use when needed, or leaving personal property for safekeeping in a location.

* The ordinance prohibits any person from camping, occupying camp facilities, or using camp paraphernalia on city property, public property, or public rights-of-way. It also prohibits storing personal property on public land. Violation of these rules is not allowed in Seal Beach.

• What is the city’s response following the recent Supreme Court decision in Grants Pass v. Johnson?

—The city of Seal Beach is currently reviewing the implications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Grants Pass v. Johnson, which permits cities to enforce camping bans on public property without violating the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

This ruling provides municipalities with greater legal flexibility to impose penalties on individuals, including those experiencing homelessness, for public camping, as long as it targets conduct (like camping) rather than homelessness as a status.

In light of this decision, Seal Beach is assessing how it will align its local enforcement of § 7.20.020, which already prohibits camping on public property. The city remains committed to balancing public safety with compassionate outreach efforts, offering assistance and services to homeless individuals whenever possible.

The city plans to continue working with legal counsel and local agencies to ensure that its response to homelessness remains compliant with both the recent Supreme Court ruling and California law.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!