Briefing Room: Bicycle road rules are in place to protect everyone

Dear Captain Nicholas,

Throughout this summer, I’ve been amazed at how I see bicyclists of all ages disregard the rules of the road, especially by not stopping or even slowing at stop signs. I pray these bicyclists realize the rules of the road are there for their protection and safety.

John

Thank you for sharing your concern about bicyclists not stopping at stop signs. Your observation is important, and we understand how frustrating it can be to see traffic laws disregarded. These rules are in place to protect everyone, including drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians, and compliance is essential for safety.

The California Vehicle Code requires bicyclists to follow the same rules as drivers of motor vehicles.

This includes stopping at all stop signs under CVC § 22450, yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks, and riding in the same direction as traffic. Stop signs are not just suggestions. They are placed at intersections to reduce the risk of collisions and to create a safe and predictable environment for everyone on the road.

While we take these violations seriously, the reality is that enforcement requires the violation to be observed by an officer in real time. The Seal Beach Police Department operates with a finite number of resources, and our officers must prioritize emergencies and serious crimes in progress. This limits our ability to be everywhere at once, but we do conduct directed traffic enforcement when possible, focusing on areas where violations are reported most often.

Residents who notice recurring problems can request extra patrol checks from our Traffic Bureau by calling our non-emergency line at (562) 594-7232 (ask for the Traffic Bureau). Your reports help us identify patterns and allocate our resources more effectively.

We are proud to serve a community where bicycling is enjoyed by residents of all ages. By working together, following the rules of the road, and understanding the challenges of enforcement, we can make Seal Beach safer for everyone who shares our streets.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!