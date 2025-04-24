Briefing Room: April is Distracted Driving Month. Please don’t

Hello, Seal Beach!

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month—and yes, it’s a real thing. And yes, we’re talking to you, the driver who was so focused on their phone this week they didn’t notice the fully marked black-and-white Seal Beach Police cruiser parked right next to them at the red light. (Yes, really. We were right there.)

Thankfully, we’re able to laugh about it—but distracted driving is no joke. It’s one of the leading causes of crashes nationwide, and it’s entirely preventable. Whether it’s texting, scrolling, eating, adjusting your playlist, or yelling at your GPS, any distraction can take your eyes, hands, and attention away from what matters most: the road.

To help make our streets safer, the Seal Beach Police Department receives funding from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS). These grant funds support focused enforcement and public education on key traffic safety initiatives like bicycle and pedestrian safety, seatbelt usage, DUI prevention, and yes—distracted driving. That means our officers will be out in the community, looking not just for traffic violations, but also opportunities to educate drivers on how to stay safe and focused.

We know it’s tempting. We all lead busy lives, and that “quick” glance at your phone might not seem like a big deal. But at 55 mph, taking your eyes off the road for five seconds is like driving the length of a football field blindfolded. That’s not multitasking—that’s gambling.

So if you see us around town this month (and we really hope you do), remember: eyes on the road, hands on the wheel, and phone out of reach.

Stay safe, Seal Beach. Keep your questions coming! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!