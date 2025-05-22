Briefing Room: A thank you to the Seal Beach Police Explorer Post

Hi Seal Beach!

If you participated in or attended this year’s Run Seal Beach event, you may have noticed a dedicated group of young people in uniform helping guide runners, managing intersections, and keeping everything moving safely and smoothly. Those weren’t officers-in-training—at least not yet. They were Police Explorers, and we couldn’t have done the event without them.

This year, we were honored to host over 50 Police Explorers from agencies all across Orange County. These teens and young adults volunteered their time—starting in the early morning hours—to support the Seal Beach Police Department and our community. From crowd control to traffic direction and logistical support, they played a vital role in the success and safety of the race.

Our very own Seal Beach Police Explorer Post was proudly represented as well. For those unfamiliar, the Police Explorer program is a volunteer opportunity for young people between the ages of 14 and 20 who are interested in learning about policing, leadership, and public service. Explorers receive hands-on training, attend weekly meetings, and participate in ride-alongs, community events, and competitions with other posts throughout Southern California.

The program doesn’t just prepare youth for potential careers in public safety—it builds confidence, discipline, and a sense of responsibility. Many of our current police personnel, including officers, dispatchers, and volunteers, began their journey as Explorers.

We want to give a heartfelt thank you to all of the Explorer Posts who came out to help. Your professionalism, enthusiasm, and service to our community did not go unnoticed. And to the residents of Seal Beach—if you know a teen who’s looking for purpose, discipline, and a chance to serve their community in a unique way, consider encouraging them to check out our Explorer program at sealbeachpd.com/explorers.

To all of our Explorers: thank you for standing beside us. You make us proud. Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!