Briefing Room: A thank you to our Volunteers in Policing

Hi Seal Beach!

One of the things I am most proud of in our Police Department is our Volunteers in Policing program. Our volunteers are a steady, professional presence in the community, and they take on the kind of work that makes a real difference day after day. They help us stay connected, they provide extra eyes and ears, and they free up our sworn and professional staff to focus on urgent calls for service and investigations.

In 2025, our volunteers logged approximately 17,017 hours of service. To put that into perspective, a full-time year of work is 2,080 hours. That means our volunteers provided the equivalent of about 8.2 full-time employees’ worth of time back to the community in a single year. That is an incredible contribution, and it is only possible because people choose to show up, take ownership, and serve.

Those hours translated into real activity. Throughout 2025, our volunteers completed 4,160 patrols, averaging about 11 patrols per day across the year. They also assisted with 4,908 visitors at our substation at the base of the pier, averaging about 13 visitors per day.

Those “visitors” are community members and visitors who stop in for help, information, directions, to report a concern, or to get connected to the right resource. It is one of the most direct ways we serve the public, and our volunteers handle it with professionalism and kindness.

A few trends stood out. July was our busiest month at the pier substation, with 681 visitors, which averages to about 22 visitors per day. December had the highest total hours, with 2,379 hours logged, which reflects the reality of a busy season with major events and increased activity. On the “small things that matter” side of service, our volunteers documented 137 lost items and 265 found items across the year, helping reunite people with everything from phones to keys to wallets. That might not make the headlines, but it matters a lot to the person who is having a stressful day.

A quick note on the numbers. These totals are approximate and reflect a working snapshot of 2025. As with any year-end summary, we may make minor adjustments as records are finalized and reviewed.

To our VIP volunteers, thank you. Thank you for the early mornings, the long afternoons, the holiday coverage, and the consistent presence. Thank you for representing Seal Beach so well and for serving with patience and pride. You make our city better, and you make our department stronger.

For more information about volunteer opportunities with the Seal Beach Police Department, please visit: https://sealbeachpd.com/get-involved/

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!