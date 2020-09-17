Book review: 57 Jobs & Counting by James B. Griffin

Longtime Sunset Beach resident James Griffin’s latest book is part autobiography, part guide to finding your passion, part pastor (Colossians 3:23-”And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord”), part psychologist (“When picking a job, make sure you follow your heart, not your emotions”) part Realtor/Broker advice and more.

Griffin, who has three kids, not only talks about his 57+ jobs (his first was at Johnny’s Hamburgers in South Pasadena in 1967) but offers invaluable tips like, “Volunteering is a great way to get contacts and network, which can help your career).”

He also doesn’t pull punches when he talks about challenges in life that he has gone through, including divorces, deaths, being fired, getting cut from sports teams and surviving difficult bosses and co-workers. You’ll learn about his beloved wife, Coby, and the dogs he cherishes.

Some of the 58-year-old’s jobs, include McDonald’s Trash Collector, Minute Man Press Assistant Manager/Counter Sales, Long Beach Unified School District Special Education Intern & Resource Specialist, Substitute Teacher for Ocean View Unified School District, Golf Instructor, Folding Carton Salesman, Life Insurance Salesperson, Greyhound Bus Driver, LAX Airport Shuttle Driver, Limo Driver, Amway Independent Distributor, Nordic Track Demonstrator, Print Model, Used RV Salesman, Subway Sandwich maker, Computer Salesperson, So Cal Italian Festival Producer, Realtor/Broker, UCLA Athletics Staff Management & book publisher.

The 1977 Cal State Los Angeles Grad, who earned a BS in Printing Management, writes, “The best laid plans for your career may not have always worked out as you had hoped but your faith must be everlasting. It is very healthy for us to anchor our new life & recovery from other jobs or relationships in the certainty that Christ is coming again. By trusting Christ with our future, we can better deal with our past and live a more productive present life.”

A co-founder of the American Single Parents Network; founder of the Developmental Disabilities Golf Clinic and a Master of Ceremonies at the Special Olympics, Griffin also has produced a new book, “Spot, Brodie & ‘JB’ World Paddle Boat Tour” for children “who love to travel, learn about and explore interesting people places & events.” The adventure is fictional but Brodie is a real miniature poodle & Spot, a rat terrier. Both love to paddle board with “JB.”

For further information and to obtain a copy of the book, contact Griffin at 562-810-8881& jbgriffin@jbgmg.com.