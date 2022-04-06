Bolsa Chica Conservancy opens new interpretive center

The Bolsa Chica Conservancy just opened a new 1,400-square-foot Interpretive Center at 3842 Warner Ave., near Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach.

“It was made possible by the California Wildlife Conservation Corps’ $689,000 grant and additional funds from many generous donors,” said CEO Patrick Brenden.

“This gives the public a grand entrance to the Bolsa Chica visitor experience, featuring an extensive exhibit gallery with live animals and marine life, stunning murals by Sally Dannels and incredible sculpted models by John Althemus. There’s something for everyone and every age as our exciting, new legacy begins,” Brenden said.

Jeanette Bush, Conservancy Aquarist maintains the new aquarium, monitors the nesting behavior of the endangered California Least Terns, cares for the taxidermy birds and operates a new fundraising gift store.

“We’re so excited about our new interpretive center and are committed to bringing educational, interesting and new exhibits for all to learn about nature,” said Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize.

“The educational aspect is enormous and encourages learning for many years to come,” said Delgleize.

“This center is a real treasure in the community, providing hands-on, science-based information about wetlands in an engaging and fun format,” said Conservancy Board Member and California State University, Long Beach Professor Dr. Christine Whitcraft.

“The detail in the exhibits is amazing and beautiful. It will be a community resource for years to come,” said Whitcraft.

“I highly recommend taking a visit to the new center to enjoy the incredible wildlife and scenic backdrop of the beautiful, peaceful wetlands,” said Joe Pedick, senior pastor at the neighboring Calvary Chapel of the Harbour.

“As our lives get so busy with endless tasks, deadlines, appointments and life in general, it’s healthy and good for us to get back to the basics and enjoy God’s creation. His beautiful handiwork is evident as you explore the timeless landscape. This serene place reminds me of an old English Hymn written by Cecil Frances Alexander in 1848: ‘All things bright and beautiful,’ ‘All creatures great and small, All things wise and wonderful, The Lord God made them all. Each little flower that opens, Each little bird that sings,’ He made their glowing colours, He made their tiny wings … Congrats, job well done, to Patrick Brenden and his team,” said Pedick.

“This incredible place also was made possible by former Executive Director Grace Adams,” said Ed Laird, a major Conservancy donor.

“After many years of service, her final contribution was the grant written that made the center a reality,” said Laird.

You can learn more about the Bolsa Chica Conservancy and volunteer at: http://www.bolsachica.org . The Interpretive Center is free to visit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. You can contact the Conservancy at 714-846-1114.

