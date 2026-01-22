Blake graduates early, ends HS career

Edison senior Devyn Blake ended his high school academic and athletic career early as he will graduate early and enroll at Sacramento State for the spring semester. Blake, a standout athlete at football and basketball, will play football for the Hornets and is hopeful that an early start will give him the best chance to play as a true freshman in the fall.

He played his last high school game on Senior Night Friday, where the Chargers lost a hard-fought game against Los Alamitos.

“I’m just thankful, I had a great four years at Edison, I’m just thankful for it all,” Blake said.

While Blake was a solid basketball player, his main sport has always been football. He was a three-star recruit, who helped anchor the Charger defensive line and was credited with 126 tackles in three varsity seasons. He was first team all-Alpha League his junior and senior seasons. He was also All-Orange County and All-Southern Section his junior year, when the Chargers won CIF-SS Division 3 and CIF State Division 1A Championships.

So, the answer to the dumb question: what was the highlight of your high school career?

“The state championship my junior year, that was great,” Blake said. “The state championship game was the day after my birthday, so that was overall a great experience.”