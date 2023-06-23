‘Big Bang on Bay’ withdraws Seal Beach permit request

The Big Bang on the Bay fireworks show is still going to take place this year in Long Beach. (You’ll be able to see it from various locations in Old Town.)

However, last week organizers withdrew their application for a permit to reserve Seal Beach’s First Street park for charities to raise funds for the July 3 event.

John Morris, owner of Boathouse on the Bay restaurant in Long Beach, met with Seal Beach officials on June 15, according to Recreation Manager Tim Kelsey.

Kelsey said that Morris made it clear he intended to apply in 2024.

“It was more about timing,” Morris said during a June 19 phone interview.

Morris said they were running out of time, citing a Federal lawsuit as a cause for the delay of the project.

“The city’s been really receptive,” Morris said.

According to Morris, Autism Partnership and Project S.E.E.K (two Seal Beach charities) would be the beneficiaries of next year’s permit application.

“The city was very helpful and very positive,” Morris said.

As for this year, they are going back to selling tables at the block party in Long Beach, according to Morris.

Kelsey said the city would work with Morris on any special event application.

As reported last week, the California Coastal Commission recently approved the Coastal Development Permit for the July 3 fireworks show. In prior years, the Coastal Commission did not require a CDP for the event, according to a June 2023 Coastal Commission staff report. However, in May 2023 the current Coastal Commission executive director denied an exemption request for the Big Bang on the Bay, according to the CCC Staff report.