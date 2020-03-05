Best selling author Ben Courson Speaks at Calvary Chapel of The Harbour

Pastor Ben Courson, 32, founder of Hope Generation, and a regular on The Hallmark Channel, ABC Family, TBN and seen on more than 400 TV Stations, spoke on his hit book, “Optimisfits, Igniting a Fierce Rebellion Against Hopelessness,” at Calvary Chapel of the Harbour in Sunset Beach.

“His heart is for the youth of his age. That’s what we believe in. That’s our heart here at the Harbour,” said Senior Pastor Joe Pedick.

Youth Pastor Rick Nelson said, “Courson’s message was one that brought peace to weary souls that are heavy from today’s cultural divide. To trust God in every trial and to lay down our fears for God is bigger than any obstacle that is before us.”

Long Beach resident John Mccurnin said, “He was very insightful and encouraging teaching God’s word.”

Calvary Chapel of The Harbour Board Member Danny Salerno said, “Ben has a gift to teach the Bible in a fun and exciting way. You cannot help but to get excited and motivated about sharing our Christian faith. I look forward to reading his new book.

You can learn more and get a copy of Ben’s Book at: bencourson.com.