At JFTB: U.S. Army Reserve names Culinarian of the Year

After days of intense competition, skill-building, and nonstop execution during the past week at Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos, the U.S. Army Reserve Culinarian of the Year results are in, according to Lt. Col. Dino De La Hoya, public information officer for the 79th Sustainment Command.

“Our soldiers put their training to the test and raised the standard every step of the way,” the command said in a public statement.

The winners were: Mystery Basket Challenge: 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and NCO Culinarian of the Year was Sgt. Alexander Clark. Runner-up was Sgt. Fabian Marshall. Soldier of the Year is SPC. Adam Coleson, while the runner-up Soldier of the Year is SPC Miguel Alvarez. All of the winners are attached to the 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, military officials said. Overall, they said the 2nd annual culinary competition was exciting and well done.

“A well-earned congratulations to all of our award winners for setting the standard and representing excellence at every level,” said command.