Assembly member Diane Dixon joins Seal Beach Rotary to talk a little trash

Diane Dixon, California State Assembly member for the 72nd District, joined the Seal Beach Rotary for its monthly luncheon on April 15, at Old Ranch Country Club. Dixon shared some updates on bills she has authored, and on projects she with which she is involved.

One of the ones she has been working on hits close to home for Seal Beach and other coastal cities. The problem with river trash washing down stream and washing ashore on the beach. Most noticeably after storms, when rains clear streets of trash and debris, the flows into the storm drains and ends up on beaches.

Seal Beach has been particularly vulnerable to this issue as it sits just south of the mouth of the San Gabriel River. The answer may be the Trash Interceptor. A machine that was unveiled in Newport Beach in March and appears to be the next big weapon in the battle against river debris. Dixon has been working with several entities to push for funding for more Interceptors. She said her ultimate goal would be to have one in every river in Orange County.

“It’s a very important project and I’m excited to work with the City of Seal Beach,” Dixon told the attendees.

The Interceptor uses a boom to direct debris into a catch basin that is powered by a water wheel and solar panels. The machine scoops the debris up onto a conveyor belt that moves it up onto the river bank, where it is collected in dumpsters for removal.

Dixon also touched on a few other issues she is focused on addressing, such as wildfire mitigation, finding funding sources to make up for cuts to education and tackling safety concerns surrounding e-bikes.

A bill she is working on could limit the sale of e-bikes to only those age 16 and older. She said that idea was born from discussions with e-bike manufacturers and sellers. She said a bill with that idea in mind, is in the works.

“So, this is a modest step towards e-bike safety,” Dixon said.

Dixon also presented Seal Beach Lt. Julia Clasby with her certificate after Clasby was named on the District 72 Women of the Year.