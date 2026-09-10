And now there are two

District One City Council candidate Matt Smith suspends his campaign

In a Tuesday, Sept. 8 email, Seal Beach City Council candidate Matt Smith announced he had suspended his campaign.

This brings the number of council candidates running for the District One seat from four to two.

The email arrived at 12:01 p.m. Smith wrote:

“Due to unforeseen and immediate work and family circumstances, I unfortunately have to suspend my campaign for Seal Beach City Council, District 1, effective immediately.

“While my name may remain on the ballot, I will not be seeking election or holding office.

Matt Smith

“I cannot thank enough all of my supporters for the hours upon hours of effort they committed. Thank you to outgoing Councilman Joe Kalmick for his support.

“Most importantly, I especially want to share my appreciation and gratitude to everyone I met this past month in the Seal Beach community who welcomed me with open arms.

“At this time, I will withhold an endorsement of either remaining candidate.”

The Sun asked Smith to confirm by text.

At 12:13 p.m., Smith texted: “Matt here confirming.”

At 3:46 p.m., City Clerk Gloria Harper confirmed hearing from Smith.

Smith had replied to last week’s Sun question for the candidates at 12:46 p.m., Monday, Sept. 7.

(The last response of Smith’s council campaign appears on page 3.)

On Aug. 28, Scott Davis, another District One candidate, emailed both the Sun and the City Clerk’s Office to announce that he was not running. (See “One District 1 candidate out of race” at sunnews.org.)

In Seal Beach, a candidate for City Council must receive 50% of the vote plus one to win the race.