82nd Lions Fish Fry set for this weekend

The 82nd annual Seal Beach Lions Community Fish Fry takes place this Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19. It is the oldest continuous event in Seal Beach. (The Lions didn’t let the pandemic stop them from holding the event.) The Fish Fry overlooks the ocean from Eisenhower Park by the pier with music and food starting both days at 11 a.m. On Saturday Bands will play continuously until 7 p.m., Saturday, and until 6 p.m., Sunday. The Lions are cooking up their famous fish dinners along with bratwurst, Cajun sandwiches and jumbo hot dogs. Cold beverages include water, soda, lemonade, beer, wine and hard seltzer. Security will be on hand to make sure no one takes beer out of the fenced-in area.

It’s an amazing weekend of live music, food drinks and fun. There is no charge for entry. The event is staffed by more than 200 volunteers with proceeds going to better our community and to help those less fortunate. In 2025, the Lions reported serving more than 4,500 meals during that year’s Fish Fry.



Fish Fry Music Lineup

The Seal Beach Lions Fish Fry will include eight performances by local bands and artists, with four scheduled on each day. Saturday will begin with the Xntricks at 11 a.m. Alter Ego, a recent Concerts in the Park, performer, returns at 1 p.m. Lucky Jack will perform and 3 p.m. and Kool Breezzz will close the day, starting at 5 p.m. On Sunday, Robby Armstrong will kick off the day, starting at 11 a.m. The Steven Alva Trio will take the stage at 12:45 p.m. and Familiar Faces (pictured) will follow at 2:30 p.m. A Seal Beach favorite, Jennifer Corday, also known simply as Corday!! Will close out the event, starting at 4:30 p.m. Visit sealbeachlions.org, for more on the event.