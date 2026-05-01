59 Chevy Impala wins Sun Best of 2026 Classic Car Show 

Eric Sassenberg’s 1959 Chevy Impala won the Sun Newspapers’ Best of Show award and the Guaranty Chevrolet Choice Award in the 2026 Seal Beach Classic Car Show. There were more than 600 cars in this year’s show. Sassenberg’s 1962 Impala won the 2025 Car Show and was featured on the poster of this year’s Car Show. His 1959 Impala will appear on the 2027 Car Show poster. Sassenberg won in two categories and took home three trophies.

Dark clouds hovered over the 38th annual Seal Beach Classic Car Show on Saturday, April 25.

Fortunately, unlike last year, no rain fell during the Car Show. Visitors started admiring cars in the Main Street area a couple of hours before the official start of the Car Show. Drivers were seen driving their entries to the Car Show area. Volunteers helped direct entrants as they parked their cars. Locations for specific entries were marked off with chalk the previous day.

No official turnout has been released for this year’s Car Show. According to Scott Newton, of the Seal Beach Lions, the club served 665 meals during the Car Show. By the time the 9 a.m. opening ceremonies began, the streets were packed with car fans, parents pushing children in strollers, and dog owners walking their furry friends. The Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce confirmed that next year’s Car Show has sold out.



2026 Car Show Winners

• Best Antique (Pre-1930): 26 Dodge Horst – Rim

• Greatest Generation (1930-40s): ’40 Ford Don Jones Jr.

• Best Post-War/50s Car (1949-1959): ’57 Ford – Ray Arntz

• Best 60’s Car: ’66 VW Bus – David Peterson

• Best 70’s (& Newer) Car: ’72 Buick – Mark Mulvane

• Best All-Original Survivor: ’76 LTD – Robert Pitsenberger

• Best Classic Restoration: ’57 Bel Air – Sal Comello

• Best Cruise Night Car: ’48 Chevrolet – Danny Lopez

• Best of the Beach (Van/Beach Cruiser): 66 VW Bus – Ben Theban

• Best Hot Rod: ’40 Dodge – Clifford Clark

• Best Old Truck (to ’66): ’57 GMC John Lisenby

• Best Modern Truck ’67 & Up: ’69 CIO – Marty Tilker

• Best Woody or Wagon: ’48 Woody – Howard Mimmick

• Best Muscle Car: ’70 Chevel – Mark Demers

• Best Pony Car: ’70 Challenger – Mike Baker

• Best Sports or GT Car: ’68 Corvette – Steve Luvisi

• Best Convertible: ’57 T-Bird – Jeff George

• Best Import: AC – Sandy Bettleman

• Best Chevrolet: ’66 Corvette – John Robertson

• Best Ford: ’67 Ranchero – Chris Hooten

• Best Mopar (Chrysler Corp): ’69 Road Runner – Lee Tracey

• Best American (other makes): ’69 Camaro – Todd Fox

• Best VW: ’60 Bus Westie – Noralee Arora

• Best Corvette: ’66 Corvette – Gary Lane

• Jim Klisanin Best T-Bird: ’56 T-Bird – Angela Alvarez

• Best Porsche: ’84 930 – Chuck Bantron

• Best Performance Vehicle: ’70 Corvette – Steve Cuddles

• Best Custom Styling/Desing: ’52 Bel Air – Rick Christenson

• Ladies Choice: ’48 Dodge – Mopar Larry

• Most Outrageous (Craziest): ’69 Pace Car – Phil Lockner

• Police Officer’s Choice Award: ’47 MG – Mike Biss

• Firefighter’s Choice Award: ’59 El Camino – Joeie Gioia

• Law Offices of Justin Heim Choice Award: ’59 Impala – Edith Fernandez

• Boeing Choice Award: ’32 Ford Truck – Karl Kelley

• Republic Services Choice Award: ’73 Ranchero – Brian Boeye

• Glowaki Chiropractic Choice Award: ’61 Impala – Jeff Bathurst

• Segerstrom Shelby Choice Award: ’66 GT350 – Jeff Wamacher

• Guaranty Chevrolet Choice Award: 59 Impala — Eric Sassenberg

• Seal Beach Sun Best of Show: ’59 Chevy – Eric Sassenberg