58th Annual Sunset Beach Art Festival student contest winners

For more than 50 Years Las Damas has supported arts education in local schools according to Josey Dentzer, who’s in charge of the Sunset Beach Art Festival student competition. There were a total of 60 students submitting work this year, nine were awarded prize ribbons for their exemplary work.

The winners were:

• Elementary

1st place: Hailey Kee of McGaugh Elementary School

2nd place: Harper Marshall – McGaugh Elementary School

3rd place: Kayden Reid-Lewis, McGaugh Elementary School

• Middle School

1st place: Phoebe Kim, Dwyer Middle School

2nd place: Brennan Tuomala, McAuliffe Middle School

3rd place: Aiden Perez, McAuliffe Middle School

• High School

1st place: Tim Falcone, Huntington Beach High School

2nd place: Aiden Van Sembeek, Marina High School

3rd place: Liam Edwards, Huntington Beach High School

Bill Anderson, a former art teacher at McAullife Middle School and gallery owner in Sunset Beach said: “The Sunset Beach Art Festival is a fantastic community event that pays attention to visual arts. It is especially important for the young art students in local schools who participate in this event and their artwork expresses their ideas visually.”

Learn more on Las Damas at: lasdamas.org.