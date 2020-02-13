53rd Annual Sunset Beach Art Festival calling for local artists and vendors

Proceeds from the Festival support Las Damas’ charities

The 53rd Annual Sunset Beach Art Festival is set to return on Mother’s Day weekend (May 8-9, 2020). Now is the chance for local artisans to be involved. The festival is now accepting applications for vendors and artists, according to Publicity Coordinator Josey Dentzer. More than 150 vendors will display their wares of fine arts and handmade crafts along the greenbelt/grass area in Sunset Beach making it a great place to find the perfect Mother’s Day gift. Additionally, The Firehouse Art Gallery has a juried art show.

“We welcome local artists to showcase and sell their original pieces,” said Dentzer. “This has been a Mother’s Day Weekend tradition for over half a century and is one of the largest art shows in California.”

Las Damas is accepting vendor applications until May 4 and Firehouse Gallery artist applications, until April 29. All proceeds from the Festival go to support Las Damas’ charities, including local school art programs, education grants and more. Las Damas is a non-profit volunteer service, founded in 1948. This year’s Poster and T-Shirts were designed by Melissa Murphy.

“I wanted to highlight the water tower, fire station and art festival with the beach life and great weather,” Murphy said.

“It’s a fantastic event that values the importance of art in our culture and helps art in the schools,” said Bill Anderson, a former local art teacher and owner of Sunset Beach’s Anderson Art Gallery. “It shows respect for and values our young people’s creative capabilities, which stay with them for Life.”

“Each year the quality of art on display increases. Visitors come from all over to enjoy the Festival and have the opportunity to admire and purchase a variety of beautiful works by local artists. The first time I had the thrill of selling one of my own pieces was when I entered my work in the Festival’s juried art show, a few years ago,” said Huntington Beach Mayor Lyn Semeta.

You can learn more on the Festival and get an Event Application at: sunsetbeachartfestival.net. For further information please email or call: gaylemw@gmail.com or 562-537-8295.