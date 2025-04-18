37th annual Classic Car Show to feature 650 cars

The 37th annual Seal Beach Classic Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 26. The event will be held on and around the Main Street area of Seal Beach. The Car Show is the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce’s signature event. The Chamber doesn’t charge admission.

Chamber Treasurer Rob Jahncke is the chair of this year’s Car show.

According to Jahncke, there will be 650 cars in this year’s show. Jahncke said there would be 33 trophies to be judged in various categories as well as five sponsored trophies. (The interview was held April 14, so that number might change for the Car Show. The Chamber newsletter of April 14 reported there were five trophy openings left.)

New this year, according to Jahncke, will be a T-bird award in memory of Jim Klisanin, who passed away in January of this year.

The trophy bases were made by local artist Gino Nardo from wood taken from the Seal Beach pier. “Can’t get more Seal Beach-y than that,” Jahncke said.

There will be parking at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, as last year, but with increased security this year. Jahncke said government ID will be required to get on the base. Jahncke said the NWS was increasing manpower to check ID.

NWS Public Affairs Officer Gregg Smith said anyone in the car who is 18 or older will have to present a government picture ID to get onto the base. Foreign nationals will be required to provide either a Visa or a passport. Smith confirmed there will be a shuttle service from the Navy base to Main Street.

“I don’t expect to cause any problems,” Jahncke said. He thought there would be maybe 20,000 people attending the Car Show.

Co-Chamber President Richie Barnes wrote: “I can say that it has been said that the crowd from 9 A.M to 3 P.M there will be 20,000 in the downtown Seal Beach Area.”