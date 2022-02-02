IN SEAL BEACH

Sunday, January 2

• Transient (Priority 3)—6:18 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway (Old Town)—A transient man was sleeping next to the door and refusing to leave.

As of 6:35 a.m., police had contacted him. As of 6:41 a.m., he was moving along.

• Car Burglary (Priority 3)—7:20 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The crime apparently occurred between 7 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 1, and the time of the call to police. Point of entry: a smashed window. Report taken.

• Disturbing Music (Priority 3)—10:35 a.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—The complaint: an outside speaker was blasting music. However, police determined that the music was coming from inside the business and that the back door was open. No violation.

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—12:16 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—A man described in the log as a transient was yelling inside the restaurant. Police advised him about his behavior and he went on his way.

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—12:40 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—A man was yelling at customers in the business. (This appears to be unrelated to the incident above.) He left before police arrived. Before he left, someone advised him that if he returned, he would be arrested for trespassing.

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)-12:52 p.m.—Westminster Avenue—According to the reporting person, a man was making a mess in the store at the location. He was advised to never return to the store. As of 1:12 p.m., police had contacted him. He had been warned against trespassing.

Monday, January 3

• Transient (Priority 3)—11:21 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and 405 Freeway—A woman described in the log as a transient was holding up a sign that asked for money. The reporting person believed this presented a distraction to drivers. Police apparently counseled the transient woman.

• Transient (Priority 2)—12:56 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard –According to a passerby, a woman who reportedly appeared to be under the influence was yelling and screaming alongside the road. The passerby was concerned that she would walk into traffic. However, when police contacted the woman in question, they determined no further law enforcement services were required. The transient woman was just walking down the street.

• Transient (Priority 3)—1:29 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—A transient individual of unspecified gender reportedly urinated on the sidewalk. The individual was gone when police arrived.

• Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—3:52 p.m.— Medinac Lane (Leisure World)—The reporting person’s adult three-speed tricycle was stolen within the past week. Report taken.

• Fraud Report (Priority 3)—5 p.m.—Ironwood Avenue—Someone used the reporting person’s EDD card information to make transactions. Police called back twice, but no one answered. Police left messages both times.

• Disturbing Individuals (Priority 2)—10:44 p.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—A man and a woman were having a verbal fight. The male half apparently called police. However, he did not answer police questions. He just kept telling the dispatcher to send officers.

He said he knew all the officers.

He said he needed officers to figure out the verbal fight, but he also said he did not know the woman and would not give the police his last name.

As of 10:54 p.m., police determined that no further law enforcement services were required. As of 11:20 p.m., police were transporting the couple home.

Counseled.

Thursday, January 13

Editor’s note: The arrests reported below come from a short version of the log provided by the Seal Beach Police Department. The document provides no details about the arrests.

• Arrest—Marina Drive—Police arrested Katharine Anne Glaser on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substances without a prescription.

• Arrest—Ocean Avenue—Police arrested John Gonzales on suspicion of misdemeanor trespass: refusing to leave property.

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway— Police arrested Kelly Cardona- on suspicion of misdemeanor driving without a license.

Friday, January 14

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue— Police arrested Abraham Gonzalez on suspicion of misdemeanor driving while license suspended/revoked for DUI.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Anthony Rudy Cordova on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: alcohol.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Shauna Marie Macherzak on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon: a cutting Instrument.

Sunday, January 16

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and Bradbury Road—Police arrested Christian Tinoco on suspicion of misdemeanor evading a peace officer.

Monday, January 17

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Francisco Flores Perez on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: alcohol.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and Lampson Avenue—Police arrested John Francis Rosenberger on on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: alcohol.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Jaxon Robert Rodriguez on suspicion of misdemeanor possession, etc., of burglary tools.

Tuesday, January 18

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Kevin Ray Saunders on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: alcohol.

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Ryan Phillip Coleman on suspicion of felony possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel, etc.

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Eduardo Condecastillo on suspicion of felony possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel, etc.

Wednesday, January 19

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and Fifth Street—Police arrested David Lazaro on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of unlawful paraphernalia.

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and Fifth Street— Police arrested Alexis Marie Trejo on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled narcotic substance.

Thursday, January 20

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Breandan Perry Butler on suspicion misdemeanor driving without a license.

• Arrest—Central Avenue—Police arrested Michael Santiago on suspicion of misdemeanor obstructing/resisting, etc., a public/peace officer/emergency medical technician.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Justin Wayne Muir on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled narcotic substance.

Friday, January 21

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested David Charles Morrill on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

• Arrest—Bolsa Avenue and Taper Drive—Police arrested Jose Cuevas Villanueva on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: alcohol.

Sunday, January 23

• Arrest—Westminster Avenue and Kitts—Police arrested Cameron Patrick Peterson on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI alcohol.

Monday, January 24

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and Lampson Avenue—Police arrested John Francis Rosenberger on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct: alcohol.

Tuesday, January 25

• Arrest—Lampson Avenue and Old Ranch Place—Police arrested Nicolas John Coryell on suspicion of misdemeanor over 18 selling/transporting, etc. Marijuana.

