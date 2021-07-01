Crime Log Compiled

by Chris Martinez

IN SEAL?BEACH

Saturday, June 5

• Petty Theft—(Priority 3)—Seal Beach Boulevard—8:37 p.m.—Occurring sometime between the hours of 2 and 6 a.m., the reporting person had their bike, a green Nichiki pueblo bike with green accents, stolen.

Sunday, June 6

• Disturbing Party—(Priority 3)—Sixth Street—3:40 a.m.—In the back of an alley there were loud individuals and music being played.

Apparently the resident’s son was having a prom after-party. Officers spoke with the mother and everyone was co-operative.

• Welfare Check—(Priority 2)—Main Street—12:42 p.m.—An 80-year-old man fell off his bike in the middle of the street. He was moved to a nearby sidewalk where he was given medical attention.

• Municipal Code Complaint—(Priority 3)—Ocean Ave—5:10 p.m.—A man was caught urinating on the bathroom door while the reporting person was cleaning it.

• Transient—(Priority 3)—Pacific Coast Highway—7:44 p.m.—The reporting person was concerned about a transient setting up camp on Bolsa Avenue, along the brick wall. The transient left the area.

• Transient—(Priority 3)—Marina Drive—9:07 p.m.—A transient man was found sleeping on the couch in the lobby. The transient then left the area after speaking with the reporting person.

Wednesday, June 9

• Suspicious Person—(Priority 2)—Ocean Avenue and Sixth Street—9:54 a.m.—Westbound on Ocean, a man in his 50s was yelling at passing cars and jumping into the street. Residents say he comes by every day.

• Transient—(Priority 3)—Pacific Coast Highway—3:05 p.m.—To the rear of Bolsa a man approximately 35—40 years old reportedly was yelling and waving his hands. The reporting person was upset because he is screaming at passing vehicles. The man stopped yelling and was eating his lunch.

• Petty Theft—(Priority 3)—Saint John Road—3:36 p.m.—A tricycle was taken from the reporting person’s carport. The bike was estimated to be taken around 3 p.m.

• Citizen Assist—(Priority 3)—Seal Beach Boulevard—10:19 p.m.—The reporting person got his card stuck inside an ATM machine. Officers attempted to contact the reporting person on what to do, however they did not answer his phone and the call went to voicemail.

• Welfare Check—(Priority—2)—Seal Beach Boulevard and Electric Avenue—12:23 p.m.—At a bus stop the reporting person heard a man screaming and cursing at no one.

The reporting person could not provide a description.

• Disturbing Subject—(Priority 2)—Pacific Coast Highway—12:29 p.m.—A male was walking north bound on Pacific Coast Highway in the first lane.

The reporting person thought the man had mental health issues.

• Suspicious Person—(Priority 2)—Seal Beach Boulevard—2:29 p.m.—The reporting person said he has been chased by people for a while, possibly a psych issue.

• Transient—(Priority 3)—Old Ranch Park Way—2:33 p.m.— A male in his 40s, wearing a shirt of unknown color, had his pants down.

• Mentally ill—(Priority—2)—Seal Beach Boulevard—2:53 p.m.—A male on 911 stated he felt like he was going to be kidnapped and someone was going to kill him.

Officers checked the scene and waited for the man’s Uber ride.

Thursday, June 10

• Transient—(Priority 3)—Westminster Avenue—3:30 a.m.—A male transient was running at vehicles in a parking lot. He was described as being shirtless, skinny, with wiry hair.

• Transient—(Priority 3)—Pacific Coast Highway—9:05 a.m.—A man with sandy blonde hair, white top and pants that had been pulled down. The subject was talking to himself. It was also unknown if the individual was wearing underwear.

• Counseling—(Priority 3)—El Dorado—10:52 a.m.—The reporting person heard loud noises coming from her attic. She thought someone was in her attic. She also believed that someone is hacking her computer. She was advised to buy a lock to the attic door.

• Disturbing Juvies—(Priority 3)—12th Street and Electric Avenue—4:28 p.m.—Two 10—to 12-year-olds were riding either motorized or electric bikes, tearing up the grass on the Greenbelt.

Saturday, June 12

• Disturbing Subject—(Priority 2)—Ocean Ave—11:39 p.m.—Loud Subjects on the beach possibly related to the grunion run. Also advised about a possible fire on the beach.

Sunday, June 13

• Fireworks—(Priority 4)—Electric Avenue and 14th Street – 7 p.m.—Someone in the proximity of Electric Avenue set off fireworks. The reporting person stated that since the initial firework was set off there were no other fireworks that had gone off.

Wednesday, June 16

• Disturbing Noise—(Priority 3)—Main Street and Central Avenue—6:10 a.m.—Twenty people were protesting and yelling since 5:45 a.m.

• Disturbing Juveniles—(Priority 3)—Jade Cove Way and Emerald Cove Way—8:46 a.m.—A group of small kids were riding motorized bikes all over the street, not paying attention to traffic.

• Grand Theft—(Priority 3)—Crestview Avenue—9:12 a.m.—Someone took the remote control of the computer belonging to the reporting person’s elderly mother. The suspect also took an undisclosed amount from the elderly woman’s bank account.

Thursday, June 17

Suspicious Person – (Priority 2) – Flagstaff Ct / Pelorus Avenue – 4:46 a.m. – A man was out in the basketball court/playground area wearing no clothing.

