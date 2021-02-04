IN SEAL?BEACH

SATURDAY, JANUARY 2

• Reckless Driver (Priority 2)—12:55 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue—The reporting person told police that individuals were revving motorcycles and blocking traffic. According to the reporting person, they were not letting other vehicles drive by.

As of 1:34 p.m., it appeared to the police that the riders were just using the gas station.

As of 1:05 p.m., they were set up to go westbound on Westminster.

• Transient (Priority 3)—1:58 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—The reporting person said a man in the parking lot was yelling and screaming. As of 2:17 p.m., police determined that no crime had occurred.

The man was just talking to himself.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 3

• Malicious Mischief (Priority 3)—8:15 a.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—Neighbors heard the car alarm go off around midnight to 12:30 a.m., according to the reporting person. It appeared as though someone took a bat to the reporting person’s driver side mirror.

Report taken.

MONDAY, JANUARY 4

• Reckless Driver (Priority 2)—3:48 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and St. Andrews Drive—The reporting person reported a wrong-way driver. As of 3:50 p.m., he was in the shopping center parking lot. He was described as being in his 20s.

As of 3:51 p.m., the reporting person described him as looking distressed. As of 3:57 p.m., police contacted the driver in question.

No further law enforcement services were required.

According to the log, the young man had a panic attack.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 5

• Fraud Report (Priority 3)—3:24 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person told police that a business account had been hacked and fraudulent checks were being written all over the country. Police took a report.

However, as of 3:49 p.m., there was no financial loss to the business.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6

• Transient (Priority 3)—10:37 a.m.—10th Street (Old Town)—The reporting person requested police assistance with a homeless person who was asking for resources.

The homeless person was located behind the location. Police assisted the transient.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 7

• Petty Theft (Priority 2)—6:49 a.m.—14th Street—The reporting person said someone took a surfboard from the reporting person’s home during the 20 minutes before the call to police. The surfboard was described as 9 feet 6 inches, white and light tan(ish) with the word “Progressive” on it.

The reporting person did not see the suspect. As of 6:52 a.m., the reporting person was driving around in search of a possible suspect. Report taken.

• Patrol Check (Priority 3)—3:50 p.m.—12th Street and Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—The reporting person said a juvenile (the boy’s age wasn’t specified) was on a skateboard in the alley and on private property. The reporting person said the boy was causing a traffic hazard. As of 4:03 p.m., police found a skate ramp at Seal Way and 13th Street, but were unable to locate any skaters.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8

• Petty Theft Report (Priority 3)—9:44 a.m.—Main Street (Old Town)—The Black Lives Matter banner was stolen again from the reporting person’s business. The crime apparently occurred on Christmas Eve at 7:38 p.m.

• Transient (Priority 3)—1:31 p.m.—Avalon Drive (The Hill)—A homeless person (of unspecified gender) set up a tent on a hill near where the rope swing used to be.

The reporting person said the homeless person yelled at her and her kids at noon. Police were unable to locate a transient.

Wednesday, January 13

• Disturbing Individual– 9:26 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—A women refusing to wear a mask began to push and attack customers.

• Disturbing Individual–10:04 a.m.—Main Street—A man was caught on video threatening an employee.

• Transient–2:05 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard and Saint Andrew—A male transient on the west side of the street at a bus stop. Using his hand to expose his genitals to passing vehicles.

Thursday, January 14

• Traffic Stop – 2:20 a.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—Edgar Hernandez, 38 was arrested after failing a field sobriety test following a traffic stop.

Tuesday, January 19

• Illegally Parked Vehicle – 8:37 a.m.— Seal Beach Boulevard—Commercial Vehicle parked longer than 2 hours in a marked space.

• Medical Aid – Medical Aid–10:20 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway and 12th Street—A man was walking his rottweiler dog. As the dog ran off the man fell face down requiring medical attention.

Wednesday, January 20

• Burglary Report – 6 a.m.—First Street—Police arrived on scene to find a broken window and door. The possible subject was seen walking away from the area sometime before the police arrived.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

• Arrest—Lampson Avenue—Police arrested Luis Roberto Noreiga on suspicion of misdemeanor driving without a license.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and St. Andrews Drive—Police arrested Marlene Marie Dornbos on suspicion of misdemeanor driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

• Arrest—Old Ranch Parkway—Police arrested Anthony Daniel Gonzalez on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI Alcohol.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 23

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and Lampson Avenue—Police arrested Deborah Ann Webster on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI alcohol with blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% with prior.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard and Adolfo Lopez Drive— Police arrested Miguel Lopez on suspicion of felony cruelty to child: possible injury or death. This case has been referred to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, according to Lt. Nick Nicholas, public information officer for the Seal Beach Police Department.

MONDAY, JANUARY 25

• Arrest— Seal Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue—Police arrested Frank Carreon on suspicion of misdemeanor driving while license suspended/revoked for reckless driving.

• Arrest—Ocean Avenue and 12th Street—Police arrested Timothy Hugh Dollar on suspicion of felony taking an automobile without the owner’s consent/car theft.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26

• Arrest—Bellflower Boulevard (in Bellflower)—Seal Beach police arrested Maryann Luntz on suspicion of felony receiving, etc., stolen property worth more than $950.

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway—Police arrested Shadrach James Hoard on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of unlawful paraphernalia.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and Balboa Drive—Police arrested Stephanie Gale Gargiulo arrest on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI drugs.

• Arrest—Pacific Avenue (in Long Beach)—Police arrested Rodrigo Enrique Moralesloria on suspicion of felony taking an automobile without the owner’s consent/car theft.

• Arrest—Pacific Avenue (in Long Beach)—Police arrested Silvia Yanet Buelnavelazquez on suspicion of felony taking an automobile without the owner’s consent/car theft.

IN LOS ALAMITOS

Thursday, January 14

• Vehicle Theft – 4:30 p.m.—Chestnut—A vehicle was taken without the owner’s permission.

• Vehicle Theft – 10 p.m.—Los Alamitos Boulevard—A vehicle was taken without the owner’s permission.

Saturday, January 16

• Arrest–Green Avenue—Chelsea Lynn Sapp, 28, arrested on suspicion of acquiring access to card account information without consent.

Sunday, January 17

• Arrest— Katella Avenue and Portal Drive—Michael Andrew Garcia, 52, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotic controlled substance.

Thursday, January 21

• Vehicle Theft – Reagan and Farquhar—Ruben Loza, 30 was arrested and charged on taking an automobile without the owner’s consent.

Friday, January 22

• Vehicle Theft – Portal John Romero Garcia, 27 was arrested on suspicion of taking an automobile without the owner’s consent.

• Arrest—Katella—Steve Bradley Sjelin, 58 was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Sunday, January 24

• Arrest–Wardlow and Norwalk—Derek Keith Elias, 36 was arrested and charged on possession of paraphernalia.

Monday, January 25

• Arrest—Los Alamitos Boulevard—Gennesis Kaina Saavedra, 24 was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.