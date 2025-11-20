2025 Turkey Trot  5K/10K street closure schedule

On Saturday, Nov. 22, the Turkey Trot 5K/10K will take place in the Old Town area of Seal Beach. As a result of this event and the large number of participants expected to run, the following streets will be closed to ensure runner safety:

• Main Street—closed in both directions—from Electric Avenue to Ocean Avenue—from 4 a.m.—to 11 a.m.

• Ocean Avenue—closed in both directions—from Electric Avenue to 10th Street —from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

• Ocean Avenue—closed in both directions—from First Street to Eighth Street—from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

• Ocean Avenue—closed in both directions—closed in both directions—from 10th Street to Eighth Street—from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

• First Street—closed in both directions—from Ocean Avenue to Marina Drive—from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

• Marina Drive—closed in both directions—from First Street to Fifth Street—from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

• First Street—closed in the north direction—from Marina Drive to Welcome Lane—from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The event begins and ends on Main Street at Central Avenue. Streets will be reopened for the traffic as the last athletes pass an area. Please note all times are approximate and roadway openings may be delayed. These times are conservative in the name of setting expectations as well as simplifying communication. Allow extra time for travel due to street closures and possible traffic delays. There will be no parking on the streets listed above. Vehicles along the race course may not be moved from closed streets during the race hours of 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Send questions about the Turkey Trot to Jason Bruton at runlegacyevents@gmail.com.