18th Annual Katin Seal Beach Surfing Championships returns to ‘River

This past weekend, the Seal Beach Boardriders were proud to host the 18th Annual Katin Seal Beach Surfing Championships presented by Ferguson Realty. This year’s contest was held at the San Gabriel River for the first time since 2000. (The spot is known to the surfing community as simply “River.”) The swell did not disappoint. The waves provided plenty of opportunities for some of the best local surfers to put on a show for the first time in four years. “The Seal Boardriders Club is honored to be able to continue the legacy created by the Seal Beach Lifeguards back in 1999 and bring competitive surfing back to the community,” said President of Seal Beach Boardriders Club Chad Wells.

Seal Beach Surfing Championships 2022 results

Open Men:

1. Kirk Weissinger

2. Jake Hart

3. Trevor Barton

4. Ryan Salazar

Open Women:

1. Brooke Knox

2. Erica Cook-Studt

3. Connie Hurst

4. Caroline Carpenter

5. Naomi Folta

6. Kacey Lewis

Mens Longboard:

1. Martin Cabada

2. Christian Franzen

3. Kevin Dickson

4. Aaron Garrett

Womens Longboard:

1. Tuesday Del Monico

2. Caroline Carpenter

3. Biz Bettis

4. Rhea Presiado

5. Jenni Warsham

6. Shel Downing

Juniors

1. Hamilton Zahn

2. Thomas Hess

3. Joe Zucherro

4. Keegan Abing

Groms 14 under

1. Wyatt Yount

2. Joe Zucherro

3. Sawyer Abing

4. Levi Reilly

Girls 14 under

1. Ruby Stringfellow

2. Isla Pinto

3. Shae Reilly

4. Glory Thomson

Masters 35+

1. Steve Sendejas

2. Scotty Myer

3. Mike Reilly

4. Craig Selby

Seniors 50+ Shortboard

1. Chas Wickwire

2. Jason Shook

3. Robert Salazar

4. Brent Philpy

5. Cory Getz

6. Robert Getzlaf

Seniors 50+ Longboard

1. Tim Whalen

2. Brent Philpy

3. Mark Lugenbuehl

4. Mike Erspamer

5. Derek Raisor

6. Steve Bell

The event would not have been possible without its many sponsors including many local shapers Chas Surfboards, Stamps, McCabe Surfboards, Labreau Surfboards, Bettis Surfboards, ERS Surfboards and Harbour Surfboards.

Also, a huge thanks to the supporting sponsors Quiksilver, Automotive Excellence, Sol and Sons Coastal Kidswear, Future Fins, Nicks Deli, Humblemaker Coffee Co, Chas Surfschool, Foam E-Z, Katin USA, Skaterbuilt, and Glory Days for all their efforts in bringing this event back to life.

