13 arrested or cited  at Seal Beach Police Department DUI checkpoint

Two subjects were arrested, and eleven citations were issued at a DUI checkpoint on Friday, March 7, 2025. The DUI checkpoint was held at northbound Seal Beach Blvd, south of the intersection with Adolfo Lopez, from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The Seal Beach Police Department organized the DUI checkpoint with assistance from Laguna Beach PD, Garden Grove PD, the California Highway Patrol, the West County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), and the Seal Beach PD Volunteers in Police Services personnel. (During the March 10 City Council meeting, SBPD Chief Michael Henderson thanked the California Highway Patrol, the Laguna Beach and Garden Grove police departments for sending officers to assist.

“It was a very successful checkpoint,” he said.

Two individuals were arrested for DUI, 11 drivers were cited for various vehicle code violations, three vehicles were towed, and three field sobriety tests were performed. Twenty-two vehicles were contacted, and 958 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads. Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.