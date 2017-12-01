[x]close

Leisure World celebrates the season By Mark Scott, For The Sun | Fri, Dec 15 2017 01:30 AM

Leisure World’s Rollin’ Thunder golf cart club held its fifth annual holiday parade on Dec. 6.

Hundreds of residents lined the streets as nearly two dozen carts wended their way through the gated community. 

