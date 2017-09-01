Hundreds of Leisure World residents and guests turned out for the annual Leisure World Community Expo on Saturday, sponsored by the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce and the Golden Rain Foundation. More than 40 businesses, public agencies and clubs participated in the expo, which featured classic cars, live music and free health screenings.
Hundreds turn out for LW Expo Story And Photos By Mark S. Scott | Fri, Sep 15 2017 12:30 AM
