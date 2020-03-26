Sunset Beach businesses react to Coronavirus

Sunset Beach and other local businesses react to Coronavirus. Eric Bakker, owner of Antiques of the Sea, on Pacific Coast Highway, across from Captain Jack’s Restaurant, said the virus has forced him to close, except for appointments 562-592-1752. You can also visit his website at: antiquesofthesea.com.

Bill Anderson, of Anderson Art Gallery, said, he is now closed until further notice. “This virus is shutting down everything. We have to take precautions,” said the 25-year gallery owner. People can still purchase his artwork online at: billandersonartgallery.com.

Marc Hammad, owner of Surf Liquor, noticed paper products were missing from many stores. “You can buy toilet paper, paper towels and other items in our store.”

Sunset Beach Businesswoman Dawn McCormack said she had to cancel Timeless Treasures Boutiques. It was scheduled this week in Huntington Beach. “We wanted to take precautions, regarding the health of our friends, family is our top priority,” she said.

Taco Surf and Ohana are now closed. Captain Jack’s until March 31, 2020 and Fish Camp until April 3, 2020.

Huntington Beach Mayor Lyn Semeta said she’s praying for the vulnerable, including her Seal Beach Parents, who are 85 & 89.

Assistant Pastor Chad Harris of Calvary Chapel of the Harbor, said, “This is just a walk of Faith. We’ll get through it.” The Church is now Closed but people can watch The Sunday Services at 10 a.m. and noon online at their Facebook Live Page at . https://www.facebook.com/CCOTH/

The Annual Sunset Beach Art Festival has now been cancelled from May 8-10, 2020 for the first time in its 53-year history according to Alison Carman from The Sunset Beach Business Association.