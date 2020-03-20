Starry Night in Seal Beach

J.H. McGaugh Elementary in Seal Beach held its first-ever Astronomy Night on March 4. The event was sponsored by McGaugh’s PTA. On the beautiful evening, local volunteer astronomers helped children of all ages use telescopes to view celestial objects such as the Orion Nebula, Venus and, of course, the Moon.

The Astronomers, most of whom are retired engineers and business professionals, study astronomy as a hobby and voluntarily share their knowledge and passion. These volunteers incorporate math and physics to explain the celestial bodies, fascinating children and adults alike. To top off an already great night, the McGaugh PTA provided families with a complimentary book on astronomy, hot cocoa and cookies while star gazing.

You can find these astronomers—Michael Beckage, Clayton King, Cheryl Thomas, Tom Bash, Dave Atkins, and Shane Smith the first Saturday of every month at Eisenhower Park (near the Seal Beach Pier). Photos by John David Currey