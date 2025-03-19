Skateboarding for Autism event in Seal Beach April 6

Skateboarding for Autism California, in partnership with the Seal Beach Lions Club, is excited to announce its upcoming free community event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, April 6, at Marina Park. The event aims to bring together families, friends, and supporters to promote inclusivity, awareness, and the joy of skateboarding for individuals on the autism spectrum. The park is located at 151 Marina Dr., Seal Beach.

This year’s event is proudly sponsored by NHS SKATEFUND, the give-back program of NHS, Inc., the world’s largest skateboard manufacturer. NHS is home to legendary brands such as Santa Cruz Skateboards, Creature, Mob Grip, and Speed Wheels, making their support instrumental in expanding accessibility and inclusion in skateboarding.

The event will include:

• Skateboarding sessions for all skill levels.

• Interactive activities and resources for individuals with autism and other cognitive delays.

• Live entertainment by Seal Beach’s classic rock acoustic trio The Rumrunners, who performed at 2024 Seal Beach Lions Fish Fry and Bands on the Sand at the Beach House.

• Free lunch for all.

• Professional skateboarder Jim Gray will give skateboarding lessons.

• A free raffle with prizes.

A special reception for volunteers and sponsors will be held Saturday, April 5 at Marina Wine & Craft Beer in Alamitos Bay Landing, from 6 to 8 p.m. This gathering will feature complimentary wine and food, providing an opportunity to connect, celebrate, and recognize the contributions of the individuals and businesses supporting Skateboarding for Autism California.

About Skateboarding for Autism California

Skateboarding for Autism California is a community-driven initiative dedicated to creating safe, supportive, and inclusive spaces where individuals on the autism spectrum can engage in skateboarding.

Through events and outreach, the initiative promotes confidence, social connection, and physical activity in a fun and encouraging environment.

In addition to hosting community events, Skateboarding for Autism California provides pop-up safe-space skateparks designed specifically for children with autism and other cognitive delays. These pop-ups offer a comfortable and supportive setting where kids can learn and enjoy skateboarding without the challenges of public skateparks, which can often be aggressive and overcrowded. Each child is paired with a skateboard instructor and a behavioral therapist.

Most recently, Skateboarding for Autism California partnered with Anaheim Union High School District and facilitated an unprecedented three-day event at Hope School, an all-special-needs school in the Anaheim Union High School District. Each day was dedicated to a different group: Day 1 focused on middle school students, Day 2 was for high school students, and Day 3 provided a unique experience for adults with special needs.

This initiative brought adaptive skateboarding directly to students in a supportive and familiar environment, reinforcing the program’s mission of accessibility and inclusion.

To register for free, email ed@skateboardingforautismcalifornia.com.

About NHS SKATEFUND

NHS SKATEFUND is the give-back program of NHS, Inc., the world’s largest skateboard manufacturer and home to iconic brands such as Santa Cruz Skateboards, Creature, Mob Grip, and Speed Wheels. NHS SKATEFUND is dedicated to supporting skateboarding communities, fostering inclusion, and ensuring that skateboarding remains accessible to all.