SEAL BEACH SHUTTERS FOR COVID-19

The Seal Beach City Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m., tonight, Thursday, March 19, to ratify a decision to close all bars and to limit restaurants to take-out only business.

The city declared a state of emergency last Friday. In related news, Andrew Pulver, superintendent of Los Alamitos Unified School District, issued a message to district parents that “On Wednesday [March 18] we are launching our Learning Connection, an online learning portal for ongoing daily instruction and support for our students. Students can use any personal desktop, laptop or tablet computer with a Chrome browser and internet access for online instruction. Tomorrow, we will follow up with a message containing an active link for Learning Connection and specific instructions for getting started in online school Wednesday morning.

The Sun on March 16 received the following statement from Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos: “Based upon the President and our Governor’s guidance, we will be closing all BARS as of 11:59 pm tonight through Thursday, March 19th at 11:59 pm. Additionally, all RESTAURANTS will be limited to take-out orders only, subject to the Council’s ratification of the Proclamation at the Special Meeting this Thursday, March 19 at 5:30pm and consideration of extending the Proclamation either indefinitely or to another date certain. These are the same actions that Los Angeles County has already implemented. Additionally, we will be revising the Proclamation to include restrictive language about limiting social gatherings of 50 people or less.

• The Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce Classic Car Show has been tentatively rescheduled until Oct. 17.

• On Sunday, March 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was directing the closure of bars. At that time, his office did not consider the closure of restaurants to be necessary.

However, Gov. Newsom is calling for capacity to be halved and for restaurants to ensure “social distancing.” The governor’s office has authority to enforce these guidelines. Newsom also called for seniors 65 years old and older to isolate themselves at home.

• Orange County Libraries have closed until further notice.

Leisure World

District Five Councilwoman Sandra Massa-Lavitt told the Sun: “It was rumored early last week that LW would probably close the public assembly clubhouses. By the end of the week it was a done deal. Given the enthusiastic use of all the clubhouses it was probably the best thing to do under the circumstances.

“As far as trying to limit the group activities for people over 65, it’s also cautionary approach to try to limit infections. My calendar has cleared itself since my meeting schedule might put me in minor or major risk. I am not isolated. If I need something from a store I will do so. I have a stack of books I’ve been putting off reading, now I will catch up and be oh so much more worldly.”

Seal Beach in general

• Seal Beach Pavilions has reduced its operating hours.

• Over the weekend, some local businesses have closed and others have announced they will see customers by appointment only.

• Further updates: As of Friday, evening, March 13, the all Los Alamitos Unified School Districts will be closed for at least two weeks, starting today, Monday, March 16.

• As of 4:43 p.m., Friday, March 13, Casa Youth Shelter is remaining open. Remember that the situation is fluid and subject to change at short notice. Orange County Public libraries are closed. The Seal Beach Woman’s Club has announced it has canceled the trip to Laughlin, Nevada, and will issue refunds.

• City officials on March 16 recommended that people limit gatherings to a maximum of 50 participants. That same day, the White House recommended limited gatherings to a maximum of 10 participants, according to a document on the White House website. The Centers for Disease Control website, on March 17, advised: “Cancel gatherings of more than 10 people for organizations that serve higher risk populations.”

• Monday night, city officials announced that bars would be closed, effective at 11:59 p.m., and that restaurants would be restricted to take-out only.

• Changes to city operations effective 8 a.m. on Friday, March 13 include doing business by telephone. The public may watch council and commission meetings online. The changes to operations will be in place through the end of March or until further notice.

• City events have been canceled through April.

• All city facilities will be closed.

• On March 12, Leisure World leaders and Los Alamitos Unified School District officials were canceling events due to the global Covid-19 situation. Since then, Los Al Unified has closed the schools.

• The Golden Rain Foundation—the non-profit that runs Seal Beach Leisure World—announced on March 12, that the Foundation Board of Directors has collectively decided to “cancel GRF bus trips, events and Saturday night dances until June 1, 2020 or until such time these precautions are no longer requested on public health sites.”

• Andrew Pulver, superintendent of Los Alamitos Unified School District, sent a message to district parents on March 12, that “we are canceling Open Houses, field trips (including Sacramento field trip, Nationals, etc.), Outdoor Science School, concerts and performances, parent nights, fundraising events and sporting events. Rossmoor Elementary is currently at OSS and will return tomorrow as scheduled. We also are cancelling use of District facilities by outside groups.”

Since then, the district has closed the schools.

• Many nail and hair shops remain open.

The following is a brief, partial list of local closures/cancelations:

• Some retail shops have closed or will see customers only by appointment.

• First Methodist Church of Seal Beach, for example, has suspended services through April 5.

• Grace Community Church will hold online only versions of services on March 22 and March 29. (The March 15 service was also online.)

• In a Facebook posting, Run Seal Beach announced the cancellation of the 5K, 10K and Kids Fun Run scheduled for Saturday, March 28.

“At this time, the Run Seal Beach Board of Directors is evaluating options for a revised 2020 race date, along with registration refunds or deferrals processing. We ask for your patience as we work through different options in light of current unfortunate circumstances. Communication updates will be sent regularly via email and social media channels,” the post read.

• Save Our Beach is cancelling its monthly scheduled beach clean-up that was slated for Saturday, March 21. In a posting on its Facebook page the group wrote: “We hope as things progress, we will be able to hold all regularly scheduled cleanups in the future, beginning April 18th.”

Seal Beach PONY Baseball League is temporarily suspending its season. The league uses the fields at J.H. McGaugh Elementary school and the Los Alamitos Unified School District has cancelled any use of its facilities by outside groups. “We will do our best to closely monitor the situation, and keep you apprised of all future developments as they are received,” a post on the leagues Facebook page read.

The Orange County Public Libraries, including the Mary Wilson and the Los Alamitos-Rossmoor branches, are closed until April 1. All events are also cancelled at the Los Alamitos-Rossmoor branch through April 30. The Friends of the Los Alamitos-Rossmoor Library Bookstore will also be closed for that period and no donations of books or magazines will be accepted.

Jeannette Andruss contributed to this story.