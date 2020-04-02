Seal Beach re-opens Edison Park community gardens

The Seal Beach City Council on Tuesday, March 31, decided to re-open the community gardens in Edison Park for gardenrs to use. The park is in the Second Council District.

The gardens reopened at 8 a.m., Wednesday, April 1, according to a late night email sent to gardener sand signed by Seal Beach Recreation Coordinator Kevin Ortiz. The email was sent at 5:19 p.m., on March 31.

Gardeners with even-number plots will be allowed to garden on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, according to the Ortiz letter.

Gardners with odd-numbered plots will be allowed be allowed to garden on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, according to the letter.

Gardeners sent multiple emails to the council prior to the March 31 and March 26 meetings, asking to the council to let them use use the community gardens.

First the garden news, then the boardwalk news.

As for the gardens, they were closed as part of a citywide decision last week to close parks, beaches and recreational facilities—except for open green spaces, provided the public practices “social distancing,” keeping a minimum of 6 feet from one another.

The city re-opened them Wednesday morning, April 1. According to District One Councilman Joe Kalmick, the parks will be opened on odd and even days. The plot users will be notified by email.

Kalmick said it would be up to individual gardeners to police themselves and maintain social distancing.

Some Seal Beach residents, including some Old Town area gardeners, had called for the reopening of the gardens because it is generally easy to maintain social distancing.

Kalmick said that gardeners who decide not to maintain their gardens under current circumstances would not be penalized.

Mark Loopesko and Elizabeth Kane were among the advocates in favor of reopening the gardens. “Elizabeth and I have a very productive spot and we grow a tremendous amount of vegetables,” Loopesko said in a March 29 phone interview.

Loopesko said it was safer growing vegetables in their own secluded garden than buying them at a grocery store.

Loopesko said when he has been in Edison Park, there have been only one or two other people at the most and they were many yards away from him.

District Two Councilman Thomas Moore wasn’t surprised by the call to reopen the gardens. “I understand a lot of people that have gardens are concerned about maintaining them as well as getting the fruits and vegetables that they grow. When I see an issue like this I try to put myself in the shoes of one of the gardeners,” he wrote in a recent email.

“In my view, this is a food source and the garden should be open to gardeners provided they follow the social distancing directive,” Moore wrote.

Mayor/District Four Councilwoman Schelly Sustarsic wasn’t surprised, either. However, the gardens are apparently not the only closed space residents are concerned about.

“Another thing that I was not surprised about in all these closures was that some people would not like the dog park at Arbor Park being closed,” Sustarsic wrote.

“However, I wanted to tell you that the City is using this opportunity to re-seed the grass (I think the term may be over-seed) up there to improve the condition of the turf at the park. We have had park users complain occasionally about this, but the park is so popular and well-used that there is no way to improve things, short of shutting it down for a bit,” Sustarsic wrote.

• In related news, some beach front residents had recently called on the council to close the boardwalk because of concerns that they would not be able to sit in front of their own homes. According to District One Councilman Joe Kalmick, it was not deemed a good idea to close the boardwalk.

• In other news, the council decided to keep the boardwalk near the beach open.