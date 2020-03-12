Seal Beach power couple carves their own niche

Update: Since this story was published in the Sun print edition, Matt and Lorette Murphree have postponed their 20th anniversary celebration.

Rarely does “going your own way” end up working well within the same household, but for a Seal Beach couple, a decision they made two decades ago has turned out to have been “a success from day one.”

Just over two decades ago, Matt and Lorette Murphree decided they’d had enough with the corporate side of the high-pressure mortgage industry, so they talked about settling down.

Both Matt and Lorette had until then enjoyed careers of working with corporate banking interests and Wall Street financiers, even if they were working in different areas of the business.

Lorette, a native of Holland, came to Chicago to attend college at Northwestern. She has since been served well by her ability to speak five languages. (Dutch, English, French, German and Spanish). Matt, a northern California native, had been on a fast track in the banking business and they were both searching for an exit ramp.

“We both knew Seal Beach was a hidden gem,” said Lorette, as they recounted their decision to settle and start a business here. “Seal Beach has its own charm,” she says. “There is no other coastal town like it.” According to Lorette, “we wanted to live in a place where it was beautiful every day.”

They got married, put up a shingle on Main Street, and set out in 1999 to “carve a niche” in private finance from their small office here.

They launched a financial business and began offering varied lending solutions for commercial and residential developments, along multi-family and other projects. Though they both had great resumes and plenty experience, yet they learned quickly that building a business in a small town was also about much more than finance.

“In the beginning, you can’t make too many mistakes,” says Matt, but more importantly, he said, “attrition here is really more about ethics. You have to do good business every day.”

Translation: Bad news travels fast but thankfully for the Murphrees, their business has been a “success from day one.”

When their two children were younger, Lorette said her role in the business changed. She stayed close to home with them and “did processing” and similar jobs, while Matt stayed on the front line of finance.

As the kids entered middle school and now that they’re at Los Alamitos High School, Lorette slowly ventured into the real estate side of the business. Now, she not only sells she proudly facilitates sales in her adopted hometown of Seal Beach. Her European origin and ability to speak multiple languages have attracted to her a significant book of international business as well.

Their industry has changed a lot since Matt Murphree was Chamber of Commerce president in 2005.

“Our business has evolved,” says Matt, noting that they are a multi-state lender that had to make significant adjustments following the financial crisis of 2008.

Not only have the financial markets changed, says Matt, but the entire industry flipped the script since “the government basically took over the mortgage business.”

Before the crisis, says Matt, 60 percent of mortgages were generated by brokers. After the crisis, Matt said that figure dramatically dropped to 11 percent. Now, he says, their small business must compete against big banks and large institutional interests.

“It was, and is, the ultimate test for small business.”

The mortgage finance business is cyclical and today it has shifted again, he said. The latest “evaluation platform” gives small businesses an extraordinary opportunity to succeed. The current financial atmosphere is more encouraging for independent financial firms, said Murphree.

“I think it’s going to be a good run for small business,” he adds. “It’s not always easy in a small town, but I think we have forged a niche,” he said.

More than that, both Matt and Loretta are loving their lifestyle decision of 20 years ago. “We wanted to keep tight so we could always be close to the kids,” he said. “We don’t have a two-hour freeway commute and we come home every night,” he said.

Their enterprise now includes EMAC Financial and So Cal Dwell to facilitate Matt and Lorette’s individual business interests. They now have their own offices, even if in the same building, which totally works for them. By going their own way, so to speak, they are able to pursue their individual passions, yet collaborate when necessary as their offices are a 5-minute walk away from each other.

“Honestly, we didn’t have any expectations when we started twenty years ago,” said Lorette, who acknowledged things turned out pretty well. “We just worked hard and were involved with our kids and community.”

For them, the decision to, in a sense, go their own way has indeed brought to both of them personal and business success.

They have indeed managed to enjoy fulfilling careers in Seal Beach, a place that is “beautiful every day,” based on that decision 20 years ago.

“We are most grateful,” says Matt, to which Lorette agrees and adds, “this place is really special; there’s no other place like it.”

The Murphrees mortgaged their own future two decades on, as it turns out, really good terms and now they’re ready to celebrate.