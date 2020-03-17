Seal Beach Police Department local emergency update

The Coronavirus pandemic has impacted the way that the Seal Beach Police Department operates. In order to accomplish our mission of driving down crime and improving the quality of life in Seal Beach, along with helping to stop the spread of infection, we have implemented the following proactive measures to keep the community and SBPD personnel safe and healthy.

Field Operations

• The SBPD will still respond to all emergency calls for service.

• All volunteer services; including the Volunteers in Police Services (VIPS), CERT, RACES, and our Explorer Post have been temporarily suspended.

• With the closure of McGaugh Elementary School, crossing guard duties have been suspended. Crossing guards are now assisting with other Departmental needs.

• Motor officers have been reassigned to patrol vehicles.

• Street sweeping parking enforcement has been temporarily suspended. All other parking and traffic enforcement is still in effect.

• SBPD Command Staff and the Chief of Police are participating in county-wide administrative law enforcement teleconferences.

Station Operations

• The SBPD Main Station Lobby and Substation located at the base of the Pier are closed to the public. Members of the community can use the telephones located outside of the front doors of the station and substation to request police assistance.

• Most non-essential training has been suspended. All training courses scheduled to be hosted at the SBPD have been postponed.

• Coffee with a Cop and other PD-sponsored events have been postponed.

• The Citizens’ Academy has been postponed and the remaining sessions will be rescheduled at a later time.

• The CERT Academy has been postponed and will be rescheduled. Visit www.WestCountyCERT.com for further details.

• Essential administrative staff are approved for telecommuting if they so desire. Thirteen laptops were purchased for PD and City Hall personnel to assist with this.

• Disinfection equipment has been supplied to all personnel. Patrol vehicles and other equipment are being regularly disinfected. Employees have been provided with universal care precautions. Additional safety and cleaning supplies have been ordered.

• All non-essential meetings and conferences have been postponed or are being done via teleconference.

• The SBPD is following the City Attorney’s advice regarding personnel rules and HR protocols for employees who may have been exposed to a communicable disease.

Emergency Management

• The Proclamation of Local Emergency was sent to the Orange County Emergency Management Office and to the Orange County Healthcare Agency.

• Initial damage reports and cost recovery estimates are being collected.

• Emergency Services Sergeant Julia Clasby is updating the COVID-19 response plan daily.

• The Seal Beach Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is open and functioning at duty-officer status.

• SBPD is participating in daily teleconferences with county-wide Emergency Operations Centers.

Jail Operations

• In person jail visitation is suspended. The use of video visitation is encouraged.

• Attorney visits are limited to non-contact meetings.

• The weekend furlough inmate program has been suspended through April 1, 2020.

• No new pay-to-stay program inmates will be accepted until after April 1, 2020.

Court Operations

• The Orange County Superior Court closed all Orange County Courthouses through March 27, 2020. Certain court proceedings and orders have been extended. For details visit www.occourts.org.

“We are all concerned for the health and safety of our friends and families,” said Chief of Police Philip Gonshak. “I want to reassure the public that the Seal Beach Police Department will be here to serve the community and emergency services are still in place. We ask for the community’s assistance and understanding as we will all get through this together.”

For additional information continue to visit the City of Seal Beach’s website www.sealbeachca.gov and the Seal Beach Police Department’s social media pages.

To receive real time updates, the SBPD also encourages the public to sign up for Nixle Alerts. You can do this by visiting https://www.nixle.com/ or texting your zip code to 888777.

