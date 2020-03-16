Seal Beach officials order bars closed; restaurants to take out only

The city of Seal Beach issued the following statement this afternoon, Monday, March 16:

“Based upon the President and our Governor’s guidance, we will be closing all BARS as of 11:59 pm tonight through Thursday, March 19th at 11:59 pm. Additionally, all RESTAURANTS will be limited to take-out orders only, subject to the Council’s ratification of the Proclamation at the Special Meeting this Thursday, March 19 at 5:30pm and consideration of extending the Proclamation either indefinitely or to another date certain. These are the same actions that Los Angeles County has already implemented. Additionally, we will be revising the Proclamation to include restrictive language about limiting social gatherings of 50 people or less.

“We will update you with any additional information and post this and other relevant information on the City’s website.”